Shah Rukh Khan once wanted to ‘step back’ from Bollywood and reason was Karan Johar’s unique demand, DEETS

Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, recently opened up about a film offer he turned down from longtime friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. At the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Shah Rukh participated in a candid conversation alongside actress Deepika Padukone, with Karan moderating the session. During this chat, SRK revealed a rare moment in his career when he decided not to take up a film because the role required him to wear a skirt throughout.

Advertisement

Speaking about the incident, Shah Rukh said, “A few years ago, he (Karan Johar) came to my house with a script that required me to wear a skirt throughout the film. That is the only time I wanted to step back. It was one of those films set in older times where men wore skirts. But men wore skirts, not androgynous men like me wearing skirts.”

The humorous yet honest response sparked laughter in the audience. Karan Johar chimed in to clarify that the skirt was a part of the character’s costume. “It was the character, by the way,” he said, to which Shah Rukh quipped, “Vo character ke liye, tu khud skirt pehenke, khud acting karna,” meaning, “You wear the skirt for that character and act yourself.”

This light-hearted moment highlighted the strong friendship and creative bond between the two, who have worked together on several iconic films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan. However, this was apparently the first time Shah Rukh had turned down a script from Karan Johar.

Advertisement

Apart from sharing stories about his career, Shah Rukh took a moment to appreciate his frequent co-star Deepika Padukone, who has recently stepped into motherhood. He warmly said, “I think the role that she is going to play the best, inshaallah, is that of a mother now with Dua. I think she is really, really going to be a wonderful mother.”

On the work front, SRK is currently preparing for his next big release, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan ROASTS Karan Johar on his ‘parenting struggles’; filmmaker reveals son Yash’s complaint after King actor trained AbRam