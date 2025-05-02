F1 Movie: Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Rosé and More Join Star-Studded Soundtrack of Upcoming Sports Drama

F1 starring Brad Pitt is gearing up to be a star-studded project! Atlantic Records has released the complete artist lineup for the soundtrack of the Apple Original film. The Joseph Kosinski-directed film stars the Fight Club actor as former F1 driver Sonny Hayes.

Hayes comes out of retirement to mentor the fictional APXGP team with a young driver, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. The soundtrack of the film, which was being teased for a while, finally confirmed its artist lineup on April 30.

One of the featured tracks is going to be Lose My Mind from Houston rapper and singer-songwriter Don Toliver featuring, Grammy-winning singer Doja Cat. The movie would also include some brand-new tracks.

Artists like Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, RAYE, Burna Boy, ROSÉ, Roddy Ricch, Dom Dolla, Chris Stapleton, Tiësto, Sexyy Red, Myke Towers, Madison Beer, and more are set to be part of the additional tracks of the sports drama.

The F1 album is produced by Atlantic Records West Coast President Kevin Weaver. The Grammy-winning producer has been the mastermind behind many successful albums like The Barbie album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad, Daisy Jones & The Six, Birds Of Prey, and more.

Weaver, who’s been given the name “soundtrack guru” by Rolling Stone, has produced several multi-platinum soundtrack projects that sold worldwide. In celebration of the launch of the F1 album, the Miami Grand Prix has held an immersive experience for the attendees the whole weekend.

This means that the event would run throughout the entire duration of the Formula 1 race, which is set to begin on May 4. A private VIP paddock will be arranged for fans to have a luxurious experience while not only watching the race but also listening to the album.

F1 will be released in theaters on June 25.