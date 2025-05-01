WATCH: ‘I love Deepika Padukone’ confesses Shah Rukh Khan and reason will leave you in splits: ‘We are two awkward…’
At the WAVES Summit 2025, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shared a light-hearted moment. SRK confessed his love for Padukone. Read on to know.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have always shared a warm on-screen chemistry, and their off-screen camaraderie is just as charming. At the ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, the two reunited on stage with filmmaker Karan Johar for an engaging conversation. There, Shah Rukh Khan left the audience in splits with a quirky confession.
Held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, WAVES 2025 has brought together leading voices from the global media, entertainment, and technology industries. The star-studded summit became the perfect backdrop for some candid moments, one of which involved SRK’s hilarious take on his awkwardness. During the chat, SRK confessed that he loves Deepika Padukone, and the reason has something to do with his awkwardness.
The Jawan actor mentioned that he often feels “shy” and “awkward” on stage. “I’m very awkward, especially at events and parties,” he said, before adding with a laugh, “That’s when I hide behind Deepika, because she’s taller!”
WATCH HERE:
The confession prompted laughter not only from the audience but Deepika too, who playfully confirmed his statement. “It’s true,” she smiled. “We are two awkward people. He hides behind me, and then I try to hide behind him.”
This sweet exchange between the duo, who have worked together in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Pathaan, was one of the highlights of the summit, showcasing their deep bond and comfort with one another.