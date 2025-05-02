General Hospital May 1 Episode Recap: Willow’s Loyalty to Drew Gets Tested, Lulu Confides in Laura

Willow was gobsmacked after catching Drew in a compromising position with Jacinda. In case you are not caught up with the context, he’s not at fault for the situation he ended up in. Portia and Nina drugged Drew and planted Jacinda on his bed to cause a rift between him and Willow.

Their plan hit the bull’s eye! After catching him in the act, though make-believe, she started questioning everything. Drew has had his notorious history and people warned Willow to second-guess her loyalty to him, but she didn’t waver.

However, this sudden turn of events has stirred up Willow’s life in a big way. Drew’s half-naked pictures and his ketamine induced behavior at The Savoy became a sensation. Once her unwavering hero has turned into a joke in Port Charles.

She confronted him about ruining her life and jeopardizing her custody. He, who might lose his high-powered political position in the town, must come up with an explanation to keep Willow by his side. Will she fall for his spin again?

Elsewhere, Lulu confided in Laura about a secret she’s been keeping close to her heart for a while. She revealed that Brook Lynn is the biological mother of Dante’s child and gave birth to the baby as a teenager.

Laura reminds her daughter that this is not her secret to tell. But Lulu believes that the secret would affect her relationship with her son, Rocco. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn opened up to Tracy about her past decision to give up her baby for adoption.

Emotional intensity increases as more people come to know about the secret. Will someone finally come clean to Dante? Stay tuned to find out.