EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why was Nikki Tamboli rushed to ICU? Celebrity MasterChef fame says 'It was an emergency...'

Nikki Tamboli is a popular name in the TV industry. She has a huge fan following and enjoys stardom. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikki revealed that she was hospitalized days after Celebrity MasterChef ended. She disclosed why she was rushed to the ICU in an emergency case after she had gone out for dinner. The actress elaborated on the allergies she suffered after eating shellfish and shared what happened next.

Advertisement

Nikki Tamboli told Pinkvilla, revealing what happened, "I was admitted to the ICU (four days before the interview)." She shared that she had gone to a restaurant in Santacruz to have dinner with her friends and was wearing a red color backless dress.

Nikki disclosed, "I had no idea that I'm allergic to shellfish like crabs, prawns, lobsters, etc. I'm allergic to it. I ate 4 prawns and suffered a reaction. My lungs collapsed, and it was swollen. My eyes were swollen, my face was swelling, and I felt itchy on my entire body. My face grew bigger, my internal organs got swollen, and it was stuck to each other because of the swelling. So my breathing stopped, and it was an emergency case. I was literally rushed in a wheelchair. The doctor even said that I will be admitted to the ICU."

Watch Nikki Tamboli's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Advertisement

Nikki revealed that the doctor had told her to be admitted to the ICU because there are medicines in the ICU that are given in emergency cases. The Bigg Boss 14 fame was given medication shots and was admitted to the ICU for two days.

The actress urged her fans to get their allergies checked and mentioned how she was clueless about her allergy. Nikki added that her condition was really bad and revealed that she was with her stylist and makeup artist. She disclosed that her family had gone out, and even Arbaz Patel was not there when this mishap happened.

She said that her face was fully swollen and had turned big. Nikki said, "I was shocked." She explained how she was rushed to the hospital at night, and she didn't even put it on Instagram.

Workwise, Nikki Tamboli was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef.

ALSO READ: Was Arbaz Patel's ex-girlfriend pregnant with his child? Nikki Tamboli breaks silence; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO