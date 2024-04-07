Lovely Runner, Blood Free, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared: Which new K-drama release to watch this week?

The second week of April 2024 promises an exciting set of K-dramas from varying genres. From romance-comedy to science fiction to historical; this week is going to be a mixed bag. The fantasy romance Lovely Runner, the science-fiction thriller Blood free and the historical romance The Crown Prince Has Disappeared will be released this upcoming week. Here is what you should be watching.

Lovely Runner

Release Date: April 8, 2024

Genre: Romance, comedy, fantasy

Cast: Strong Girl Namsoon's Byeon Woo Seok, Sky Castle's Kim Hye Yoon, Nevertheless' Lee Seung Hyub and Missing: The Other Side's Song Geon Hee will be taking on the main roles.

Crew: The project has been directed by Boo Sung Chul, Yoon Jong Ho and Kim Tae Yeong. The script has been written by Lee Shi Eun. She also wrote for Teur Beauty, Top Star Yoo Baek and more. Lovely Runner is based on the novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang.

Network: tvN

Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

Advertisement

Blood Free

Release Date: April 10, 2024

Genre: Thriller, Sci-fi

Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Hee Joon and Lee Moo Saeng take on the main roles in the drama.

Crew: Stranger and Grid's writer Lee Soo Yeon wrote the script. The drama is directed by Park Chul Hwan.

Network: Disney+

Blood Free is a science fiction thriller that tells the story of a world where humanity doesn't consume natural meat anymore. BF rises to power; a company that produces meat in labs. The CEO hires an army officer as her bodyguard. The company and the CEO are met with suspicions by both insiders and outsiders.

Han Hyo Joo debuted in 2004 with the drama Nonstop Season 5. She is known for hits like Happiness and W. Her latest project Moving, became the most-watched Korean series on Disney+. Ju Ji Hoon marked his debut in 2006 with the drama Goong. The actor has appeared in popular dramas like the zombie series Kingdom, Jirisan and Hyena.

The Crown Prince Has Disappeared

Release Date: April 13, 2024

Genre: Historical, crime, mystery

Cast: The historical piece stars EXO's Suho, Hong Ye Ji, and Kim Min Kyu.

Crew: This upcoming MBN drama is written by Kim Ji Soo and Paek Chul. The duo also wrote for Bossam: Steal the Fate which became MBN’s highest-viewed drama in 2021.

Network: MBN

Set during the Joseon era, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The piece is a romance comedy that the actor is no stranger to. If he decides to play the main lead as the crown prince, this would be his first historical drama. This project is the spin-off of Bossam: Steal the Fate. The upcoming drama is written and directed by the creators of Bossam: Steal the Fate.

Conclusion

Lovely Runner, Blood Free and The Crown Prince Has Disappeared are vastly different dramas which will provide viewers with varying tastes and experiences. Lovely Runner is a lighthearted romance comedy which will make the heart flutter. While Blood Free is a thrilling tale which is set in the future in a dystopian setting. On the other hand, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared is a period piece which will involve romance and politics. Watch the dramas according to your taste.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Parasyte: The Grey Full Review: Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan's thriller expands on anime universe with impressive originality