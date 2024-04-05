Kim Hye Yoon, Byun Woo Seok's upcoming time-slip series Lovely Runner UNVEILS special webtoon-style poster

Lovely Runner, tvN's highly anticipated drama, has unveiled a captivating new poster. Adapted from a beloved web novel and written by True Beauty author Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner explores the intriguing premise: "What if you could save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a devoted fan left shattered by the untimely death of her beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byun Woo Seok), and embarks on a journey through time to alter his fate.

New special poster for Lovely Runner

The latest poster, drawn by Doong Doong, the artist behind the webtoon adaptation of the original novel, presents a webtoon version of a previously released Lovely Runner poster. The striking resemblances between the two posters highlight the seamless connection between Kim Hye Yoon, Byun Woo Seok, and the webtoon versions of their characters.

The production team of Lovely Runner expressed their gratitude to artist Doong Doong for creating the webtoon version of the poster to mark the drama's premiere. They highlighted the youthful chemistry between Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon as the standout feature of the series. The team emphasized that the two seasoned stars will showcase perfect synergy, bringing their characters to life with passionate performances. They encouraged viewers to tune in to witness their romantic chemistry unfold.

More about Lovely Runner

In the series, Byun Woo Seok embodies the character of Ryu Sun Jae, a renowned South Korean top star celebrated for his flawless looks, talent, and charm. Despite his continued success in the entertainment industry since his debut, Ryu Sun Jae becomes disillusioned with his glamorous lifestyle and eventually meets a tragic fate. When Im Sol is transported back to Ryu Sun Jae's vibrant youth at 19, his seemingly peaceful life takes a dramatic turn.

Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of Im Sol, a devoted fan who journeys back in time to rescue her beloved idol, Ryu Sun Jae. Im Sol, who had abandoned her own aspirations due to a childhood accident, finds comfort in Ryu Sun Jae's music after stumbling upon it on the radio. Following Ryu Sun Jae's untimely tragic death, Im Sol mysteriously travels back 15 years into the past. Meeting the high school version of Ryu Sun Jae, Im Sol decides to take on the chance of altering his destiny.

In addition to Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast of the drama Lovely Runner also includes N. Flying's Lee Seung Hyub and OMEGA X's Hyuk. Lee Seung Hyub will portray Baek In Hyuk, the leader, and guitarist of the band Eclipse, while Hyuk will take on the role of Jay, the youngest member of the group. Lovely Runner will premiere on April 8 at 8:50 PM KST.

