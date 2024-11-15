LUCAS cancels debut India performance at Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 in Shillong due to 'unexpected delays' in visa

K-Pop soloist Lucas, set to make his highly anticipated debut in India, has been forced to cancel his performance at the 2024 Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong due to unforeseen visa issues. The festival’s organizers announced the unfortunate news on November 14, citing unexpected delays in the visa process, which prevented Lucas from traveling to India.

They took to their official Instagram handle as they wrote, “We regret to share that there has been an unexpected change to our lineup. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Take a look at the full announcement here;

The setback is a major disappointment for fans who were eagerly awaiting his first-ever appearance in the country.

Lucas, who made his name as a member of SuperM and a former member of NCT and WayV, has recently embarked on a new solo journey. His April 2024 debut single album Renegade marked a significant comeback after a turbulent period in his career. With hit tracks showing his charismatic vocals and bold style, Lucas is quickly reestablishing himself as a dynamic solo artist in the K-Pop market. His performance in Shillong was expected to be a key highlight of the festival, making this cancellation a considerable letdown for both his fans and the event organizers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is a dazzling annual celebration held in the scenic hills of Meghalaya, renowned for its stunning pink blooms and vibrant atmosphere. The event brings together music, fashion, literature, and local culture, offering visitors a one-of-a-kind experience amid nature’s breathtaking display.

This year’s lineup boasts a stellar mix of international and Indian talent, with performances from global icons like Akon, Maizie Williams of Boney M, and EDM sensation R3HAB. Indian artists such as Jasleen Royal, Kanika Kapoor, and local stars like Jessie Lyngdoh and The Great Society also add to the festival’s diverse musical offerings.

Despite Lucas’ absence, the Cherry Blossom Festival promises a spectacular showcase, but the void left by his no-show is undeniable. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, sharing messages of support and hoping for another chance to see Lucas perform in India soon.

ALSO READ: SuperM member Lucas to make debut in India; joins Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival's line-up; Details