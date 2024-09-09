SuperM member Lucas to make debut in India; joins Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival's line-up; Details

Lucas, a member of the supergroup SuperM, is all set to make his much-anticipated debut in India this November. The Hong Kong-born idol will be headlining the star-studded lineup at the 2024 Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong, an event that promises to be an unforgettable fusion of music, culture, and breathtaking natural beauty.

The Cherry Blossom Festival, held annually in the picturesque hills of Shillong, Meghalaya, is one of India’s most vibrant and colorful celebrations. Known for its stunning display of blooming cherry blossoms, the festival also showcases a rich blend of music, fashion, literature, and cultural performances, attracting tourists and artists from around the globe.

The festival’s lineup is nothing short of spectacular, featuring a diverse array of global and Indian artists. International icons like Akon, Boney M’s Maizie Williams, and EDM producer R3HAB will share the stage with Indian music sensations Jasleen Royal and Kanika Kapoor, as well as local talents like Jessie Lyngdoh and The Great Society. Lucas’ inclusion in this impressive roster highlights the global appeal of K-pop and the growing connection between Indian audiences and Korean pop culture.

Take a look at the announcement here;

Meanwhile, Lucas, who recently made his solo debut album Renegade released in April 2024, is set to take center stage on November 15. Fans are eagerly awaiting his performance, especially after the idol's recent return to the music scene following a tumultuous period in his career.

This performance marks a significant milestone for Lucas, who has been on a journey of self-reinvention since departing from NCT and WayV in 2023 to focus on his solo endeavors.

Watch Lucas’ music video Renegade here;

Lucas’ fans are particularly excited about this performance, as it offers a rare opportunity to see the artist live in India. His solo debut has already captivated listeners with its unique blend of beats and introspective lyrics, and his upcoming performance at the Cherry Blossom Festival is expected to be a high-energy showcase of his musical prowess and stage charisma.

As Shillong prepares to welcome Lucas and a host of other renowned artists, the Cherry Blossom Festival promises to be a celebration of cultural exchange, and the universal language of music.

