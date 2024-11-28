MADEIN's agency announces Gaeun's departure; confirms group to continue with 6 members amid sexual harassment allegations against CEO

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

On November 29 at midnight KST, 143 Entertainment officially announced Gaeun’s departure from MADEIN, marking a turning point for the rookie girl group. The agency’s statement clarified that Gaeun had chosen to leave due to personal circumstances, bringing her time with MADEIN to an end just over a year and two months after her debut.

"MADEIN’s member Gaeun has officially departed from the team as of today,” the agency stated. “Since her debut last September, Gaeun has put in considerable effort for MADEIN’s activities, but due to personal circumstances, she has found it increasingly difficult to continue with the team’s activities, and it has been decided that she will leave the group."

The remaining six members; Mashiro, MiU, Suhye, Yeseo, Serina, and Nagomi, will carry on as MADEIN. The agency assured fans that temporarily paused schedules would resume as planned.

The announcement comes amid serious allegations of sexual harassment against 143 Entertainment’s CEO, as revealed by JTBC’s Scandal Supervisor. The exposé included a disturbing account from a fifth-generation girl group member, who described being assaulted by the CEO after requesting to leave her group. Although the program did not name the victim, speculation has pointed to Gaeun, given her recent hiatus, Instagram activity.

Addressing these allegations, the agency firmly denied the claims, stating: “We wish to clarify that there was no sexual harassment or any other form of sexual contact involving abuse of power between the mentioned member and the company CEO. The reported claims are entirely false.”

In its statement, 143 Entertainment also expressed readiness to defend its stance, noting, “We have several pieces of clear evidence proving these claims are false. Therefore, should any legal issues arise, we will address them with utmost sincerity and ensure that no doubts remain.”

Despite the denials, public backlash has been swift, with fans demanding accountability and voicing concerns about the safety and well-being of idols under the agency. Many have also called for stronger industry protections to prevent future abuses of power.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

