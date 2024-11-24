MADEIN‘s Gaeun allegedly sexually assaulted by agency's CEO? 143 Entertainment denies; controversy EXPLAINED

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

A disturbing claim has rocked the K-pop world after JTBC’s investigative show Scandal Supervisor aired allegations that a fifth-generation girl group member had been sexually assaulted by her agency’s CEO. The show featured an altered voice statement from the unnamed idol, recorded on October 26, 2024, detailing her traumatic experience.

The idol revealed she had asked to leave her group following a promotional cycle but was met with an alarming response. The CEO allegedly coerced her into becoming his “one-day girlfriend” in exchange for granting her request. What began as what she assumed would be a casual outing turned into a horrifying encounter. The CEO locked her in an office, groped her, and forcibly kissed her, disregarding her repeated refusals.

In a chilling statement, the idol described how she focused on protecting herself from further harm as the CEO continued his advances for two hours. “I said no, but he kept doing this,” she recounted, adding that his actions left her fearful and powerless.

Parents confront the CEO

The incident came to light when the girl group member’s parents confronted the CEO. While initially denying the accusations, he later admitted to making a “mistake” during a meeting with the parents. The parents retorted that his actions were intentional, calling him out for his inappropriate behavior.

“You have been watching over our children with ulterior motives,” they alleged, adding that their daughter was a minor under South Korea’s civil law, which defines anyone under 19 as a minor. Despite the CEO’s promises to resign, he was spotted attending the group’s performances and even traveled with the members to Japan, leaving the alleged victim in visible distress.

Alleged gaslighting and intimidation

The controversy deepened as Scandal Supervisor revealed that the CEO attempted to manipulate the group members into silence. He reportedly gathered them and pressured them to absolve him of wrongdoing. “Do you want to continue with the group or not? Answer with an X or an O,” he allegedly demanded, intimidating the young idols into submission.

An informant stated, “Imagine how scared the members were that they answered with a triangle.” The CEO’s actions, according to the informant, reflected a calculated effort to control the narrative and maintain his position of power within the company.

143 Entertainment denies allegations

Following the broadcast, 143 Entertainment released an official statement denying the allegations.

“We wish to clarify that there was no sexual harassment or any other form of sexual contact involving abuse of power between the mentioned member and the company CEO. The reported claims are entirely false,” the statement read. The company also disputed claims of inappropriate hotel behavior, calling them baseless and asserting that the situation was misrepresented by unrelated parties.

Despite their denial, the company’s response has been met with widespread backlash from netizens, who accuse the agency of dismissing the seriousness of the allegations and protecting the CEO.

Fans unearth previous allegations against the CEO

Adding fuel to the fire, fans unearthed a past incident involving the same CEO. Miyu, a former member of Limelight, a group under 143 Entertainment, had spoken out about the CEO’s behavior in an interview with iKON’s Song Yunhyung.

“He always tells me, ‘Mi-chan, you know I like you, right?’... I hope he reduces it to once a year,” Miyu had said, expressing discomfort over the CEO’s daily confessions. This revelation has amplified concerns about a pattern of inappropriate behavior within the agency.

Gaeun’s hiatus adds to the speculations

While the idol in Scandal Supervisor was not named, netizens identified her as MADEIN’s Gaeun after analyzing background footage shown during the segment. Gaeun, who debuted with MADEIN on September 3, 2024, recently deleted her Instagram posts and unfollowed the agency’s CEO. On November 11, 143 Entertainment announced Gaeun would take a hiatus due to health concerns, which fans now suspect is related to the allegations.

The allegations have ignited public outrage, with fans demanding accountability from 143 Entertainment and the CEO. Many have called for an independent investigation and stronger protections for idols within the K-pop industry.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

