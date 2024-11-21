MAMA Awards 2024: From BLACKPINK’s Rosé's performance to Byeon Woo Seok's hosting, know 3-day schedule, live streaming details and more

MAMA Awards 2024 is gearing up for a night of glitz and glamour along with the biggest stars of K-Town. The event will be taking place for 3 days with an exciting lineup of performances, star-studded presenters, and more. Ahead of its premiere, let’s check out when the event will take place and how to watch the live streaming from the comfort of your home!

MAMA Awards 2024: When will it take place?

MAMA Awards 2024 will be held for three days, from November 21, 2024, to November 23, 2024. It will be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21, 2024, which is the first time that the ceremony will be taking place in North America. Furthermore, on November 22, 2024, and November 23, 2024, the event will be held in Japan at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

Where to watch 2024 MAMA Awards live

The live stream will be available on Mnet's YouTube channels, including Mnet K-POP, PlayMnet, Mnet TV, MnetM2, and KCON official, as well as on Mnet Plus' official website. In Korea, the live stream will be accessible on Mnet, tvN SHOW, TVING, NAVER, and CHIJIJIN, although tvN’s broadcast will focus solely on the ceremonies held in Japan. Viewers in Japan can tune in via platforms like Mnet Smart+ and Ponta Pass.

The 2024 MAMA Awards livestream will be divided into two events: the red carpet and the award ceremony. The schedule is as follows:

Advertisement

MAMA Awards US Red Carpet: November 21, 2024 at 4 PM PST

MAMA Awards US Ceremony: November 21, 2024 at 7 PM PST

MAMA Awards Japan Red Carpet: November 22, 2024 at 4 PM JST

MAMA Awards Japan Ceremony: November 22, 2024 at 6 PM JST

MAMA Awards Japan Red Carpet: November 23, 2024 at 1 PM JST

MAMA Awards Japan Ceremony: November 23, 2024 at 3 PM JST

MAMA Awards 2024 performance lineup

From BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, let’s check out which artists will be performing at the three-day function.

DAY 1- November 21, 2024

On the first day of the 2024 MAMA Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., a dynamic lineup of performers is set to take the stage on November 21. The event will feature Anderson .Paak, ILLIT, KATSEYE, Y. Park, RIIZE, TWS, and YOUNG POSSE.

DAY 2- November 22, 2024

On November 22, the 2024 MAMA Awards continue in Osaka, Japan, with an impressive lineup of artists. The stage will be graced by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, IVE, izna, Lee Young Ji, ME:1, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TREASURE, and PLAVE.

Advertisement

DAY 3- November 23, 2024

The final day, November 23, promises a grand conclusion to the awards in Osaka, Japan. Performing on this day are (G)I-DLE, aespa, BIBI, G-Dragon, INI, MEOVV, SEVENTEEN, and ZEROBASEONE, creating a star-studded finale filled with powerhouse acts and unforgettable moments.

MAMA Awards 2024 presenters

DAY 1

On November 22, at Osaka's Kyocera Dome, the 2024 MAMA Awards will feature a stellar lineup of presenters to elevate the evening. These include Byeon Woo Seok, Seo In Guk, Ahn Jae Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, Gong Myung, Lee Ji Ah, Seol In Ah, Kim Min Ha, Kwak Dong Yeon, Jo Yu Ri, Na Young Suk, and Hong Jin Kyung bringing star power and charm to the prestigious event.

DAY 2

The final day of the 2024 MAMA Awards, on November 23 at Osaka's Kyocera Dome, will feature an exciting lineup of presenters. Among the stars gracing the stage are Park Seo Joon, 2PM’s Lee Junho, Im Siwan, Jung Ho Yeon, Ma Dong Seok, Moon Sang Min, Dex, Kim Hye Joon, and Lee Joo Bin. Additionally, Na Young Suk and Oh Sanguk will join as presenters, adding to the grandeur of the evening.