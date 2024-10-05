MAMAMOO's Solar, WJSN's Eunseo, STAYC's Sumin, and LOVELYZ's Jisoo to star in supernatural thriller movie Gory: A Horror Tale

South Korean movie production, Acemaker Moviework has officially announced the production of an exciting new supernatural thriller titled Gory: A Horror Tale. Directed by the talented Hong Won Ki, known for his previous work on the 2020 series Goedam, this film promises to deliver a chilling narrative that blends suspense with the intriguing dynamics of its cast.

The star-studded cast lineup includes well-known K-pop idols, with MAMAMOO’s Solar (Kim Youngsun), WJSN’s Eunseo (Son Juyeon), STAYC’s Sumin (Bae Sumin), and LOVELYZ’s Jisoo (Seo Jisoo). Adding to the excitement is Yoo Jae Myung, renowned for his role in the 2024 biographical period drama film, Harbin, bringing further gravitas to the project. The diverse cast has sparked considerable buzz among netizens, not only for their individual star power but also for the potential idol interactions and behind-the-scenes moments that are sure to delight fans.

The film’s storyline revolves around several characters whose seemingly unrelated experiences converge in uncanny ways, hinting at a deeper connection among them. As their paths intertwine, audiences can expect a thrilling exploration of fear, mystery, and the supernatural, making it a compelling addition to the horror genre.

Produced by Jerrygood Company in collaboration with Zanybros, Hong’s company known for its extensive work in music video production, the film benefits from a wealth of experience. Zanybros has shot over 1,000 music videos, significantly contributing to the global rise of K-pop. This expertise promises to translate into visually stunning sequences that enhance the film’s eerie atmosphere.

While Gory: A Horror Tale is set for release in 2025, the anticipation among fans and netizens is palpable. Many are eager to see how the unique charms and vibrant personalities of Solar, Eunseo, Sumin, and Seo Jisoo will come to life on the big screen. The film is not just expected to deliver chills but also to show the impressive talents of these idols in a new light, potentially bringing a new aspect to their careers as they take on their roles in the film. While the production gets underway, fans are sure to keep a close watch on every development leading up to the film’s release.

