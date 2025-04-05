Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad made Hansal Mehta say ‘sorry’ to his ex-wife, confesses director: ‘The film was very…’

Hansal Mehta is known for directing films like Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh, The Buckingham Murders, to name a few. He is also one of the celebs who often put pen to paper and never shies away from lauding great stories and movies through his social media and blog posts. In an old post, he said sorry to all the women in his life after watching Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad. When asked why he did so, the filmmaker stated that the film was very powerful. Read on!

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Hansal Mehta spoke about his career, his experiences, and everything in between. This is when he also opened up about penning a lengthy post after watching Taapsee Pannu’s drama film, Thappad. Upon being asked why he ended his blog by saying sorry to his ex-wife and other women in his life, the Chhalaang helmer said that this is the power of good cinema.

He further went on to confess that the movie made him think, introspect, and say things he might not have articulated otherwise. “I would have never said sorry to my ex-wife, but there I was. The film was very powerful and that’s what good films do to you,” the director added.

However, in the conversation, the director-writer-producer stated that he doesn’t remember writing the mentioned blog because my writing is all stream of consciousness. “So, I don’t edit it, look back at what I have written. So, very often my blogs go with grammatical errors,” Mehta admitted.

Well, we managed to dish out the blog the filmmaker penned in which he urged fans to watch Thappad. It was at the foot of the post that he penned, “To all the women in my life. To my wife, my mother, my sister, my daughters, my ex-wife, my girlfriends and all those that have been subjected to my societal conditioning.” (sic)

In the blog, he further noted, “I know it is late. But better late than never. Sorry. Sorry if I have let my sense of entitlement stifle your growth. Sorry if I have let my patriarchal conditioning render me insensitive to your needs. Sorry if I’ve been an asshole. I will try to change. If I don’t, SLAP me. Kheench ke maarna mujhe Thappad. Love, Hansal. PS : Go watch Thappad.”

