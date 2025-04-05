Suhana Khan kickstarts her weekend with rumored BF Agastya Nanda; parties with his sis Navya Naveli Nanda and their dad: WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant with bestie Navya Nanda, joined by Agastya Nanda and his father.
Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda share a very special bond. The daughters of popular Bollywood figures are often seen hanging out together and going on short trips and long vacations. Recently, the two ladies decided to catch up over some delicious food for which they headed to a popular eatery in Mumbai. But they were not alone. The ladies were joined by Agastya Nanda, his father Nikhil Nanda, and others. Check it out!
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a lovely bond with Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her entire family. While the elders are often busy with their work commitments, the youngsters make sure that they keep in touch. On April 4, 2025, Suhana joined her bestie, Navya Naveli Nanda, as they headed to a restaurant in Mumbai.
While the two ladies kicked off the weekend on a happy and relaxing note, they were joined by Suhana’s rumored boyfriend and Navya’s brother, Agastya Nanda. In a clip, The Archies actress and her entrepreneur bestie were spotted exiting the foot outlet. For the night, both of them decided to wear comfortable yet stylish clothes in black. Evidently, they shied away from the cameras following them to their vehicles.
Suhana Khan and Navya Nanda exit Mumbai eatery:
A while later, the paparazzi spotted Agastya leaving the same restaurant with his father Nikhil Nanda, and another friend. The young actor, who also made his Bollywood debut alongside Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, wore a plain black t-shirt with blue denim and styled it up with sneakers and a cap. On the other hand, his businessman dad wore an all-black ensemble.
Agastya Nanda spotted leaving a Mumbai eatery with dad Nikhil Nanda:
While Suhana was enjoying her evening with the Nandas, Shweta Nanda was spotted making heads turn with her fashionable appearance at another event.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya was seen in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war drama, Ikkis. In the movie, he will be joined by Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra, and Sikandar Kher. Viewers are excited for the movie as it marks the theatrical debut of Agastya.
