The White Lotus Season 3: Producers 'Distributed Fake Endings' For the Show to Leak-Proof the True Finale

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3

The White Lotus producers are always 10 steps ahead when it comes to protecting the public from spoilers. Fans would know that the show is known for its quirky and shocking storylines, but now in real life, the producers of the show pulled off a huge prank to keep the ending of the show safe from any leaks.

Advertisement

While talking to People Magazine, David Bernad, the executive producer of the show opened up about how he and the creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, came up with a leak-proof plan. He revealed, "We have fake endings to the scripts. So we wrote up — we have six different endings, and we kind of distributed fake endings to people just in case someone leaked anything, and then we could say there's different fake endings."

Bernad explains that to shoot the real ending, they had to lock down the whole set to keep it out of anyone's sight who wasn't related to the show. He adds, "When we shot the ending scene, it's a locked-down set. So no one really has access to what we were shooting and there would be no non-White Lotus participants ever seeing what we're doing."

He reveals the lengths they went to keep the plot of the show a secret. Jon Gries, who played Jennifer Coolidge's husband in Season 2, wanted to keep his involvement in Season 3 a secret from everyone. Reportedly, he traveled "12 hours from Phuket to Bangkok" in Thailand with "equipment in a bus" instead of taking a 45-minute flight to not be found out by anyone.

Advertisement

In fact, trying to keep the show under wraps led to a few people at Four Seasons, where White Lotus is shot, getting a free tour of the season 3 set. Bernad adds, "There were people looking and filming from a room. They didn't know that what they were filming was sensitive, and I was really scared they were going to post it." So to sweeten the deal, they told the guests to hang out on the set. and make them "part of the experience" so that they "could get them to delete all the footage they had."

From the looks of it, everything worked out for the producers and the show. With the finale of this season approaching fast on April 6th, no one has a clue what is to come.

ALSO READ: Mike White didn’t want to cast BLACKPINK’s Lisa in The White Lotus Season 3 despite audition: ‘We don’t need…’