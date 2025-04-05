Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Where Are Jake and Amy After Season 8 Ending? Here's What Melissa Fumero Thinks

Melissa Fumero opened up about where she thinks her iconic character of Amy would be after Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended in 2021. The sitcom ran for eight seasons on the network and revolved around the NYPD detectives who hilariously solved cases in the precinct.

Two of the main characters, Jake and Amy, got their happy ending, with Andy Samberg’s character leaving the precinct to become a full-time dad to his and Amy’s son. In conversation with the media portal, the actress revealed where she thinks the characters would have ended up, following the events of season 8.

While sitting down for an interview with Swoon, Fumero shared that she believes Jake and Amy might have had a second child, while the latter would also have become the youngest captain of the precinct after Holt.

Explaining further, the One Life to Live star revealed, “I would hope that she is captain now, the youngest captain ever in the NYPD, because that was on her to-do list, and I bet Jake is doing cool consulting while also being a very supportive, mostly stay-at-home dad.”

She further said, “I think maybe they had a second kid by now, and they are kinda like living the dream, and maybe once in a while, they hop into special assignments and do cool stuff.”

B99, on the other hand, had one of the greatest sitcom endings because the creators not only gave each character what they wanted, but they also set the stage for each of them, making it obvious to viewers what direction each one might take.

The final season of the show brought in the best elements from every previous season, including the Jimmy Jab games and Teddy’s iconic proposal to Amy.

All the episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are available to stream on Netflix.

