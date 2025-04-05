Aashram Season 3: Bobby Deol reacts to Prakash Jha-directed series’ success; ‘It’s not just me…’

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, the latest installment in the crime drama series, was released in February 2025. Bobby Deol, who plays the role of godman Baba Nirala, has received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the show. He recently opened up about the success of the Prakash Jha-directed series and mentioned that he alone wasn’t responsible for it.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol talked about the success of his series Ek Badnaam Aashram. He expressed his happiness about the same. The actor revealed that Prakash Jha was one of the main reasons for what the show is today. He called the director the ‘heart and soul’ of the series. Bobby mentioned that Jha chose the actors because he trusted them to bring his story to life.

Coming to his team, Bobby noted how every character and actor in the show had a fan following. “It’s not just me alone; it’s a combined effort, and in fact, that makes it even more special for me that Aashram is loved so much,” he added. He further praised his co-stars for their hard work. He called them ‘lovely people’ and mentioned that he had heard stories of their struggles.

The cast of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 includes Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Rajeev Siddhartha, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Shroff, and Anurita Jha. Prakash Jha has directed and produced the series.

The official synopsis of the season stated, “Justice is delivered and Baba goes to prison; a victorious Pammi reclaims her position in the Aashram as the Aashram embraces its new leader, Bhopa Swami, which marks a new chapter in this saga of betrayal, revenge, and redemption.” Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 can be streamed on Amazon MX Player.

On the cinematic front, Bobby Deol will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha. He plays the role of the antagonist in the action thriller. The film is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. It is scheduled to arrive on Christmas 2025.

