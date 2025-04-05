Khushi Kapoor’s rumored BF Vedang Raina is the dream man every girl deserves and we have proof: WATCH

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s alleged love relationship has been kept under wraps by the youngsters and their loved ones. However, their frequent outings and sudden spottings in the city together have made fans believe that there is love in paradise. On April 4, 2025, the rumored couple was spotted returning from Jamnagar to Mumbai together. The way Vedang carries their luggage while Khushi leads the way is just adorable. Check it out!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 best Manoj Kumar movies you must watch for timeless patriotism and classic storytelling

It seems like things have become official for Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. Recently, the alleged lovers flew down to Jamnagar to celebrate Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya’s, birthday. The youngsters were also joined by actor-producer Boney Kapoor, making it a family vacation.

After having a blast in Gujarat, Khushi and Vedang returned home sans Janhvi and Boney Kapoor. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the Loveyapa actress was seen walking towards the entry gate in a white crop top, which she paired with gray trousers and black footwear. Behind her was her rumored boyfriend, Vedang, who very responsibly carried their luggage together in a trolley.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina return from Jamnagar:

The Jigra actor can be seen standing next to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Khushi, in a black sweatshirt, which he styled with a pair of blue denim pants. The alleged couple was joined by a couple of their close friends.

Advertisement

Coming to Khushi and Vedang's work front, the two upcoming stars of B-town made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical film, The Archies, which was released on OTT. Earlier this year, Khushi made her big-screen debut with Advait Chandan’s romantic-comedy film, Loveyapa. In the 2025 movie, she shared the screen with Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan.

Her second film of the year was Shauna Gautam’s Nadaaniyan. The rom-com marked the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

As for Vedang, he starred opposite Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala’s action-thriller film, Jigra. The movie showcased how a sister can move mountains to save her little brother from a foreign prison.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Saira Banu pays touching tribute to ‘exceptional human being’; recalls his love for omelettes, kite flying, and sher-o-shayari