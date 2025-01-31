'Jisoo owns it': BLACKPINK member unveils solo album AMORTAGE title poster; fans go gaga over visuals

BLACKPINK's Jisoo amps up anticipation for her mini album AMORTAGE's release with the title poster release on January 30. Fans have gone crazy seeing her insane visuals in the photo. The poster features Jisoo in a sharp look, with a heart-stealing expression. The tagline of the album has also been revealed. With Jisoo's solo comeback slated in just two weeks, fans can't keep calm anymore.

Jisoo flaunts her model-like features in the title poster of AMORTAGE. She once again proves to be the fashionista that she is with her grayscale outfit. She sported a white furry, halter-neck top and black lower. She topped off her look with hoops and an unique hand accessory. The BLACKPINK artist's sombre look with blue contact lenses are a killer combo. She looks ready to claim dominance on the K-pop scene again with her first music release since her solo debut with Flower in 2023.

Her workout routine has brought forth amazing results, which is evident from her toned body in the poster. A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views about the poster, saying, "No one will move on unless she drops another face card and body bang". Even other BLACKPINK member-biased BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) seem to have been bias wrecked by Jisoo with her visual attack.

The tagline of thee album, "Where every heartbeat tells a story" teases romantic track(s) and hearfelt lyrics for her upcoming album. Soon after the release of AMORTAGE's title poster, several magazines of Jisoo went out of stock at Ktown4u, as per fans. This shows the positive response her album poster received from her fans. Fans also started grapping her debut album ME and contributing in its sales soar once again. ME was released on January 31, which includes the lead single Flower.

She will continue her AMORTAGE promotional activities with two album cover drops on 1st and 2nd February. It will be followed by pre-ordering details, track list, concept photos and track spoiler, before the MV drops on Valentine's day. A special event celebrating the album will also be held on the same day.