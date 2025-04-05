The Bold and the Beautiful April 4 Recap: Steffy Panics as Liam Fights For His Life; Brooke Takes a Stand

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful kicks off with Liam lying unconscious on the floor of Bill’s mansion. Meanwhile, Steffy discusses Liam and Bill’s relationship with Ridge. She finds it hard to understand why Liam would want to have any kind of relationship with Bill—“father or not”—considering how poorly he has treated him.

“It’s gotta be tough for Liam,” she admits. She believes he’s been “stuck” in a toxic relationship with his father, who released a psychopath from prison without warning anyone and kept her hidden in his mansion for months.

The scene cuts back to Liam, who regains consciousness, stands up, and walks out the door after realizing he’s bleeding from the back of his neck. However, while stepping out, he loses his footing and falls through the ground.

By some miracle, Steffy arrives at Bill’s mansion at that exact moment and is shocked by Liam’s condition. She rushes him to the ER, where the doctor reveals he has suffered an intracranial hemorrhage.

Liam’s heart rate drops, and flatlines begin to appear on the monitor, prompting Steffy to scream in horror.

Elsewhere, Brooke finally takes a stand for her daughter, Hope, who has been kicked out of Forrester Creations—along with her fragrance line.

Brooke meets with Ridge and asks him to give Hope her job back. He protests that Hope tried to steal his life’s work by taking over the company. Brooke says she’s devastated and feels everyone has betrayed her—“Including me.”

She pleads with Ridge to show compassion for her daughter, arguing that Steffy fired Hope out of personal resentment. Their argument escalates but remains unresolved.

Meanwhile, Hope confides in Deacon that Liam has been the only man who ever truly supported her.

Many paths seem to be crossing! Will Hope and Steffy have another showdown over Liam? Stay tuned!