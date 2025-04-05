Yellowjackets: Season 3 Gets Hit With a Devastating Twist as Major Character Dies Ahead of the Finale Episode; Find Out

Yellowjackets season 3 is nearing its end, and just before the finale, the audiences are left with a shocking twist. In the ninth episode of the show, Lauren Ambrose’s Adult Van dies at the hands of Melissa, played by Hilary Swank. In the thriller series, the character’s death is shown as a subconscious scene of Ambrose, who shares the screen space with Liv Hewson, her younger counterpart.

Speaking of the death scene and filming it alongside Ambrose, Hewson revealed to Deadline that she is grateful to have shot the episode with the actress. She stated, “I consider myself very lucky to have been able to have that experience, because Lauren’s such an amazing actor and this character is so special to me.”

The actress further added, “It was significant to get to work with Lauren and to get to have a moment of this character sitting with herself in the final moments of her life.”

Hewson also shared her desire to work with Lauren more in the future.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, the viewer witnessed that Van was trying to feed Melissa her own flesh as revenge for blackmailing her.

Ambrose’s character escapes and runs towards her car, only to find out that she has run out of gas.

Van, however, gets rescued by Shauna, Tai, and Misty, who meet with an injured Melissa on their way. The gang ties the latter up and figures out what should be done about her.

However, a few scenes later, Van and Melissa share an emotional conversation with each other, and Swank’s character, betraying the other, stabs Van in the chest, causing her to die.

The death of Lauren’s character is sure to leave a lasting impact on the fans.

