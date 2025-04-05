General Hospital April 4 Episode Recap: Jason Reveals He's Against Carly and Brennan’s Closeness; Here's What Happened

The new episode of General Hospital is out and filled with major confrontations between the characters. At the beginning of the episode, the fans witness Curtis and Drew having arguments over leading Aurora Media.

Once best friends, the duo played the blame game over the shareholding of the company. Curtis accuses Drew of using Kai for his benefit in the organization, while Drew pulls some strings too, hurting the latter.

Drew has also been hiding his deal with Portia from Curtis. Once known to the latter, the confrontations could lead to battle.

On the other hand. Ava learns about Ric’s condition. Worried about Ric, she would be on the mission to find out if anyone had tampered with the latter’s car or if it was just an accident, as mentioned to her.

Meanwhile, Jason is upset about Carly and Brennan’s closeness. After overcoming a tragic incident in their lives, Carly and Brennan are coming on the same page. However, Jason seems to have a problem with the budding romance and confronts Carly about the same.

However, Carly does not want Jason to interfere in her love life. Moreover, the former is not even aware of Jason’s secret, that he has been pretending to be Sasha’s baby’s father. The duo will have to sort out their differences in the coming episodes to maintain their best friendship.

In terms of the romance, Trina and Kai are finding their way back to each other while also healing individually. Following Kai’s football injury and Trina losing Spencer, the duo is getting closer to each other.

