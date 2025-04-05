Meet actor known for his villainous roles, married to former Miss India, dad to 3 star kids, and has a biography to his name

Every year, scores of people from across the country came to Mumbai, aspiring to become a Bollywood legend. However, only a few of them realize this dream and end up making a mark in the Indian film industry. Today, we take a peek into the life of veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha and explore his personal and professional fronts. Read on!

Shatrughan Sinha is originally from Patna, Bihar, born in a humble family. The youngest of the four brothers, he spent most of his childhood in his native city and even completed his Bachelor of Science degree from a college in the city. The senior actor then moved to Pune and completed his diploma in acting from FTII.

Since he aspired to step into showbiz, the senior star came to Mumbai and started hustling to make a mark in Bollywood. His acting career started by playing minor roles in Pyar Hi Pyar and Sajan. After the 1970 Bollywood drama Raaton Ka Raja, he was flooded with film offers. One thing led to another and he soon became the audience’s favorite villain. However, his first successful film as a lead was the 1976 movie Kalicharan.

Shatrughan Sinha soon became a bankable hero who ruled the 80s and mid-90s. Sinha also starred in the movie Sabak opposite Poonam Sinha, formerly known by her screen name Komal. Back in 1968, she was crowned Miss Young India. Years later, the two got married and were blessed with twin sons, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha. The couple also welcomed their third child, actress Sonakshi Sinha.

While Luv has acted in movies like Sadiyaan, Paltan, and Gadar 2, Kussh stepped into direction with his debut film, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, starring his sister Sonakshi Sinha. While continuing his acting career, Shatrughan Sinha also stepped into politics and is a Member of Parliament. A biography titled Anything but Khamosh was also released in 2016, which chronicles the highs and lows in his personal and professional life.

With close to 200 movies in his kitty, Shatrughan Sinha is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry.

