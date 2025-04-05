PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan visit Manoj Kumar’s residence; Sonam Kapoor makes waves at airport and more
Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan were spotted visiting Manoj Kumar’s residence after he passed away. Sonam Kapoor made waves at the airport. Here are some celebrity spottings of the day.
Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death.
It has been a pretty busy day for Bollywood paparazzi as several B-town stars were spotted out and about in the city. Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Sajid Khan were spotted visiting Manoj Kumar’s residence after his tragic demise. Sonam Kapoor was clicked at Mumbai airport. Take a look at some celebrity spottings of April 4, 2025.
1. Raveena Tandon arrives at Manoj Kumar's residence to pay her last respects
April 4, 2025, will be remembered as the day when the Indian film industry lost a legend, veteran star Manoj Kumar. Shocked by the tragic news, Raveena Tandon rushed to the late actor’s Mumbai residence to pay her last respects to the parted soul. She also extended her condolences to the grieving family. Evidently, the Patna Shuklla actress was highly affected by the death of Kumar. She wore a simple beige salwar-kameez set and sported dark sunglasses.
2. Farah Khan and Sajid Khan visit Manoj Kumar's residence
Farah Khan and her filmmaker brother, Sajid Khan, were also among the many Bollywood celebrities who came to Manoj Kumar’s home to grieve the sudden demise of the veteran actor. While Farah was spotted in a blue shirt kurta which he paired with blue denim pants, Sajid arrived donning a white shirt with a pair of denims.
3. Sonam Kapoor makes waves at the airport
Sonam Kapoor has been busy juggling her life in Delhi and Mumbai. The actress is often seen making an appearance at the Mumbai airport. Yet again, on April 5, 2025, she made waves at the airport while making a fashion statement. The diva was seen wearing a crop top with a matching skirt. She layered up her stylish ensemble with a stunning jacket in the same color scheme. She carried an expensive handbag, sported a pair of statement earrings, and completed her look with sneakers and dark sunnies.
4. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi promote their film Bhool Chuk Maaf
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen together in Bhool Chuk Maaf. Hence, the actors made an appearance on a reality TV show to promote their film. The paparazzi spotted them together, looking nice together.
