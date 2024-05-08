Salman Khan Firing Case: Accused Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta sent to judicial custody under Special MCOCA till May 27

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing, weapons, and death threats.

The Mumbai Police is doing their best to investigate the shooting incident that took place at Salman Khan's house on April 14. According to a new report, the accused Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta were sent to judicial custody.

Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta's police custody ended today, May 8 and they were sent to judicial custody under Special MCOCA.

New updates on the Salman Khan firing case

As per a new report of ANI, a Special MCOCA court has ordered two suspects, Sagar Pal, and Vicky Gupta, to be held in judicial custody until May 27. Their police custody concluded on May 8, and the police have requested an extension for additional questioning after which the court placed them in judicial custody.

The report further mentioned that advocate Amit Mishra, representing the accused, expressed displeasure with the court's decision and suggested scripted proceedings.

He told ANI, "It is unfortunate that when they were produced on April 29, there were four accused, one of whom was granted judicial custody. Today, only accused numbers one and two were produced, while others were absent. The prosecution sought their police custody without concrete evidence. The court, however, sent accused numbers one and two to judicial custody which will be till May 27 considering from May 13." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts to the gunfire incident

Hours after the incident of gunshots fired at Salman Khan's house, the actor's father, Salim Khan, broke his silence on the matter. "There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity; there is no need to worry," he said while speaking with CNN News 18.

On April 14, the first picture of the gunmen surfaced on social media. Allegedly a snap from the CCTV footage, the image featured both men wearing caps and carrying a backpack. While one of them wore a white T-shirt with a black jacket and denim, the other culprit donned a red T-shirt and denim. Click HERE to see the picture.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid. It is titled Sikandar, and he will play the titular role.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan makes 1st appearance post gun-firing incident; leaves Galaxy Apartment with high security