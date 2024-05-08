Ananya Panday to play film star in Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's Bad Newz? Here's what we know

Ananya Panday is one of the most active young stars in Bollywood. The beautiful actress is busy working on a couple of projects and meanwhile, we hear, she has shot for a cameo in Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz as well.

As per the buzz in the industry, Ananya will be making a guest appearance in the film as a film star.

All about Ananya Panday's cameo in Bad Newz

As per the Mid-Day report, Ananya Panday will be playing a popular film star in Bad Newz and her track will be related to Triptii Dimri who will be seen as a chef. The report adds that some of Ananya's scenes in the film were shot last month at a Juhu five-star hotel.

One of the sequences that has been shot will see Ananya’s character arriving at the hotel followed by paparazzi and fans. Apart from this, she has shot one more scene with Triptii. The rest of the shoot is set to take place on May 13, 2024, and this will mark the wrap-up of Ananya's part.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ananya will be making a cameo in a film. Earlier too, she made a guest appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

More about Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Dharma Productions, Bad Newz is reportedly based on a rare medical condition heteropaternal superfecundation where a female gets pregnant with twins from different males.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead and is slated to release on July 19, 2024.

Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya Panday has made a strong presence in the Hindi film industry by doing some of the most talked about Bollywood and OTT films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, etc.

Her upcoming projects include C Sankaran Nair's biopic alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae and Control with Vikramaditya Motwane. Now with a cameo in Bad Newz, Ananya's fans are surely in for a treat.

