'You Just Feel Like Sh*t': LeBron James's Admission on Lakers Losing to Nuggets in First Round of Playoffs

LeBron James is hurt and that’s not an overstatement after the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoff series. The Lakers had their moments throughout the series but they couldn’t capitalize on it and eventually lost the series in Game 5.

The Lakers star acknowledged that, despite having numerous opportunities to win games, he felt a great deal of regret for not winning the series in the most recent episode of the Mind the Game Pod with JJ Redick.

What Did LeBron James Say?

LeBron said, "We had so many opportunities, man. To lose in five, two of them being game-winners by Jamal and his greatness. We had so many opportunities. Being 20 up in Game 2 in their building and losing that game, having so many opportunities in other games, you just feel like sh*t. One play here, one play there could've made one hell of a difference, but when you're playing against a team like that, you have zero room for error. I believe we made too many errors in some of the games."

He further added, "I've seen some crazy-ass stat about the minute that we were leading in this series compared to losing in the series, but we both know - that's a little bit of a fool's gold because most games come down to one or two, three or four possessions. If you're not able to capitalize off of those possessions or make plays during those possessions, that's how you lose games," LeBron explained. "Emotionally, I feel like we were right there in every game to be able to steal a game. But also at the same time, we weren't, and that's why we lost the series. Shit hurts being the competitor that I am."

LeBron Admits to Nuggets Being the Better Team

LeBron stated, "F**k man, I feel a couple of plays there, a couple of plays here, we could've won the series. The better team won, the better team won, for sure. Give credit where credit is due."

Due to two clutch game-winning baskets from Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, the Lakers lost Games 2 and 5 by two points each.

