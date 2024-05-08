Antonio Brown Reveals Tom Brady’s Choice Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Antonio Brown, a fellow player on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady, is renowned for his tendency to voice his criticism. While he primarily focuses on matters pertaining to the football field, the wide receiver recently expressed his political viewpoint.

Ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, Brown was discussing who deserves to take charge this time. In addition to taking his side, Brown also disclosed Brady’s preference for the US president. He shared instances supporting his claim about the NFL GOAT.

Who does Tom Brady Want as US President?

Antonio Brown was in conversation with Jason Whitlock to shed light on US politics. Midway, Whitlock asked if Brown thinks that Tom Brady is a Trump supporter but doesn’t want to admit it. The Super Bowl LV winner didn’t hesitate before giving his affirmation and said that Brady definitely likes the former US president.

Brady and Trump have publicly hinted that they are friends. The QB legend had called Donald Trump a good friend in an interview with WEEI in 2015. He shared that he has known Trump for a long time.

Brady supports all his friends and that’s all he had to say before he thanked Trump for being so supportive of him. Donald Trump tagged Brady as a great guy in 2016 for being his biggest endorser. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Brown’s Political Preference

Pro-Bowler Antonio Brown was absolutely clear about his choice between the two presidential contenders. When he was asked who he supports and if he is scared of Joe Biden, Brown commented that he likes Donald Trump.

Brown once came across Joe Biden being expletive on himself online. He reasoned himself for backing Donald Trump by saying that he wants the world to be a better place and Trump can certainly do it.

Also Read: Top 7 Things Tom Brady Wants You to Forget About His NFL Career