Daniel Cormier Praises Jon Jones’ Tactical Choice to Pursue Alex Pereira Over Tom Aspinall

Why is Jon Jones setting his sights on Alex Pereira instead of facing interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall? It's not just a random pick. Daniel Cormier sheds light on Jones' strategic decision-making in the UFC's heavyweight saga. Cormier suggests that facing Pereira, known more for his striking than a full MMA skill set, might be a safer bet for Jones.

But is this decision all about safety, or is there more to it? With Tom Aspinall ready and eager to unify the title, why does Jones seem to dodge this challenge?

Why Jon Jones might favor Pereira's punch over Aspinall's arsenal

Daniel Cormier, a former heavyweight champion and Jones' former opponent, didn't hold back in his commentary about Jon Jones' latest strategic move in the UFC. According to Cormier, there's a clear reason why Jones might prefer a bout with Alex Pereira over a potentially more demanding fight with Tom Aspinall.

"Not everybody hits like Francis Ngannou or Alex Pereira, but if you can get away from that and manage that, it's much less risky than fighting a guy with a full skillset, that's complete. That's exactly what Tom Aspinall looks to be," Cormier remarked on his ESPN show Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen.

Cormier further elaborated, emphasizing the tactical nature of Jones' choice. "So I love what Jon is doing in terms of being smart, finding the right matchup. I don't know that it'll fly," he admitted. This statement underscores the balancing act Jones is attempting between choosing fights that suit his strengths and navigating the expectations of fans and the UFC hierarchy.

But what are Tom Aspinall's thoughts on this play by Jones?

Aspinall expresses frustration

Tom Aspinall is clearly running out of patience with Jon Jones. In a candid chat with TNT Sports, Aspinall expressed his growing frustration over Jones' reluctance to finalize a fight. "If we can get old mate Jon to ever sign a contract with my name on the other side of the contract, I’ll talk about him for hours on this show," Aspinall revealed.

He went on to describe Jones as someone who "plays games" with the public's expectations, skillfully managing perceptions about who he wants to fight and who he doesn’t. "But right now, let’s be honest, it’s not looking very likely,” Aspinall concluded, hinting that a showdown between them might remain just a wishful thinking for now.

So, what do you think? Is Jon Jones making the right move by choosing Pereira over Aspinall, or is he playing it too safe?

