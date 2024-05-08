Wheel Of Fortune Contestants Fail To Recognize Travis Kelce Despite Taylor Swift Romance

In a surprising display of pop culture unawareness, names of renowned NFL stars Travis Kelce and his brother Jason were met with confusion by contestants on the latest episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." This puzzlement persisted despite Travis' highly publicized relationship with global superstar Taylor Swift.

Designers, Actresses Draw Blanks on Kelce Brothers

The "Family" puzzle left designer Christian Siriano and actresses Sarah Levy and Krysten Ritter scratching their heads as they struggled to identify "Travis and Jason Kelce" as the answer, despite having most of the puzzle revealed.

As Ritter slowly pieced together the remaining letters, her confusion was quite visible. "I don't know what that last word is," she admitted, spinning frantically to unveil the final pieces.

Finally completing the phrase, Ritter pronounced "Kelce" incorrectly, prompting host Pat Sajak to clarify, "We will take that." She then confessed, "I don't know who they are."

Siriano's confusion echoed Ritter's, wondering aloud, "What is this word?" as the full answer materialized on screen.

Sarah Levy's Limited Knowledge Stems from Taylor Swift Connection

While Levy recognized the Kelce brothers as football players, she revealed her awareness stemmed from an unlikely source: "Well, it's a Taylor Swift thing. Sadly, it's the only reason why I know who..."

Sajak explained the show's lenient ruling on the name pronunciation, stating either "Kel-see" or "Kels" would have been accepted per the family's preference.

Ed Kelce Sheds Light on Name Debate

Providing context, the brothers' father, Ed Kelce, previously addressed the name pronunciation on their "New Heights" podcast. "I got tired of correcting people...That was my work name. And everybody at work (said) that and so I just said, 'Fine, screw this,'" he admitted, having originally intended "Kels."

The humorous exchange underscores how even significant stardom doesn't ensure universal recognition, at least outside one's particular sphere of fame and influence.

Travis Kelce's Massive Extension Cements NFL Legacy

While his name may have eluded the contestants, Travis Kelce's on-field excellence was recently rewarded with a historic contract extension. The Chiefs announced the tight end's new $34.25 million deal, including $17 million fully guaranteed this season, hailing him as "the greatest tight end ever."

As the NFL's hilarious brush with pop culture obscurity illustrates, fame is a fickle phenomenon, with even titans like the Kelce brothers susceptible to moments of unrecognized anonymity amid the entertainment world's bright lights.

