Bastar: The Naxal Story OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Adah Sharma's crime drama

The crime drama, Bastar: The Naxal Story which made its theatrical debut in March 2024, created a buzz at the box office. The film is being received well by the audience as well as critics. Featuring Adah Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Shilpa Shukla, Subrat Dutta, Kishore Kadam, and Gopal Singh, the film gained immense love for its captivating narrative and outstanding performances.

Now, the film is gearing up for its OTT premiere, allowing people to revisit the story again by chilling inside their houses. Let's have a detailed look at the film's OTT release.

Date of Bastar: The Naxal Story's OTT release announced by streaming platform

Taking to their official Instagram handle on May 8, ZEE5 announced the digital premiere of the much-awaited crime-drama Bastar: The Naxal Story. The film is set to premiere on the said platform on May 17.

Sharing a poster of the film, the digital platform captioned the post, "An internal war that has the country divided into two fractions. Watch the gruesome story of Naxal violence. #Bastar, inspired by true events, premieres 17th May, only on #ZEE5. Available in Hindi and Telugu. #BastarOnZEE5"

Have a look: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Adah Sharma opens up on gaining weight for her role in Bastar: The Naxal Story

Adah Sharma gained 10 kgs of weight for her role in Bastar: The Naxal Story. During an interview with IANS, Adah said that she used to eat 15 bananas a day and had flax seed ladoos for the film, which is based on the Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

“I had to put on 10 kgs for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. But I had to also be very very fit, being able to climb mountains and do action with rifles. I ate around 15 bananas every day and flax seed laddoos,” said Adah.

More about Bastar: The Naxal Story

The film offered scenes of Naxalites attacking CRPF Jawans and also showed JNU students rejoicing over their deaths. From the chilling moments of people being murdered while singing the National Anthem to heartbreaking scenes of children being burned alive, political figures being shot and innocent people being hanged, the film left a lasting impact.

Adah Sharma's portrayal of IPS Neerja Madhvan, showcasing perfection and sincerity in her performance won the audience's hearts.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. Bastar: The Naxal Story was released in theaters on March 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Bastar: The Naxal Story: When Adah Sharma had to eat 15 bananas each day to put on weight for her role