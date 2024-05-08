Kannada TV actress Jyothi Rai’s private video takes the internet by storm

Trigger warning: This following article contains potentially triggering content.

Kannada TV serial actress Jyothi Rai has become a well-known face among the Telugu audience with the successful daily soap, Guppedantha Manasu. The actress who is also known for her bold social media presence, has apparently hit the headlines due to her leaked private videos.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actress’ intimate photos and videos are currently being shared all over the internet. The recent buzz of her private videos being shared online seems to have captured the attention of many.

Kannada serial actress Jyothi Rai’s intimate visual leaked?

According to reports, the actress who was a common face among Telugu audiences with her role as Jagati in Guppedantha Manasu is also quite the sensation in her online presence.

Even though she portrayed the male lead's mother in the soap opera, a role much older than her actual age, the actress confidently showcased bold photoshoots on her Instagram. Jyothi made waves with her posts on Instagram, including news about her upcoming second marriage.

As per the report, an X (formerly Twitter) user has been threatening to leak the complete videos of the actress once their YouTube channel reaches 1000 subscribers. Along with the claims, they also attached a few screenshots from the video to make their point clear.

Moreover, many users on X have already started tagging the Bengaluru Police on the social media platform but the police are yet to give an official response. Additionally, the pictures of the actress are also being circulated via WhatsApp as well.

Who is Jyothi Rai?

Jyothi Rai is a Kannada TV serial actress, best recognized for her role in the television series, Guppedantha Manasu, airing on Star Maa. Apart from gaining a fan base through her captivating images on social media, she has also stirred up excitement with her recent marriage to Telugu director Sukumar Poorvaj.

The actress had tied the wedding knot first at the age of 20 but later divorced the person. She also has an 11-year-old son from her first marriage.

