9 latest Bollywood comedy movies to leave you in splits

Indian cinema has seen various comedy movies in the past that live in the hearts of audiences to date. But there have been many such films in recent times that will leave you in splits with their stories and performances. The following list of the latest Bollywood comedy movies, which have become quite popular, is guaranteed to entertain you.

9 new Bollywood comedy movies to binge-watch:



1. Crew (2024)

Running Time: 2 hours

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Writer: Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri

Year of release: 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix (will be available soon)

Crew is one of the latest comedy movies Bollywood has produced. It follows the journey of three air hostesses who want to pursue their dreams. They get caught up in an unexpected situation when they find gold being smuggled through their airline.

2. Madgaon Express (2024)

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam.

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Writer: Kunal Kemmu

Year of release: 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Among the latest Hindi comedy movies is Madgaon Express. It revolves around three childhood friends who decide to take a trip to Goa. However, their bad decisions land them in trouble and a lot of chaotic situations.

3. Laapataa Ladies (2024)

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Director: Kiran Rao

Writer: Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami

Year of release: 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Laapataa Ladies is also one of the new Bollywood comedy movies. It is a heartwarming story about two brides who get lost from the same train. During their adventures, they get a chance to discover themselves.

4. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance/Sci Fi

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Grusha Kapoor, Ashish Verma

Director: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah

Writer: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah

Year of release: 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is one of the latest comedy movies in Bollywood. Aryan, a robotics engineer, falls in love with SIFRA, a robot. Even after he discovers her truth, his feelings don’t go away, and he makes her meet his family, intending to marry her.

5. Dunki (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Among the list of recent Bollywood comedy movies is Dunki. The film is about Hardy and his group of friends, who, after many attempts, do not get a visa to the UK. They then set out on a journey to London through an illegal route.

6. The Archies (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Musical

Movie Star Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Ayesha Devitre, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The Archies is one of the latest Indian comedy movies that introduced several young talents to the film industry. It is set in the 1960s in the fictional town of Riverdale, where a group of friends struggle to save their beloved Green Park.

7. Fukrey 3 (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Writer: Vipul Vig

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Fukrey 3, among the latest funny movies Bollywood has made, is the third part of the popular Fukrey franchise. In the film, the Fukras have the wish to run for the Delhi elections. In order to make some money, they travel to South Africa and get involved in an unexpected situation.

8. Dream Girl 2 (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 7 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Writer: Raaj Shaandilyaa, Naresh Kathooria

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dream Girl 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. It is about Karam, who is in love with Pari and wishes to marry her. However, to fulfill Pari’s father’s conditions, he makes a plan to earn some quick money. This leads him to crossdress as a woman and have some hilarious encounters.

9. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the best comedy movies of recent times. It is the love story of Rocky and Rani, two people from different cultural backgrounds. They decide to swap their homes for three months in order to get approval from each other’s families for marriage.

Looking ahead, a number of funny Bollywood movies have been lined up. This list includes Bad Newz, Stree 2, Welcome To The Jungle, and many more.

