WATCH: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone spotted with Ranveer Singh at airport; don’t miss her playful gesture towards camera

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the IT couple of Bollywood, has been the current buzz on the internet. The much-in-love couple after six years of marriage is soon going to welcome their first child. Meanwhile, the couple’s social media presence and various public outings keep sending fans into frenzy.

Now, a couple of days after the photograph of DP went viral on the internet with an adorable baby bump while she and Ranveer disembarked from a ship, the couple was spotted in the city recently.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport

Today, on May 8, a while back, the soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. In a video that surfaced on the internet, the couple was seemingly seen making their way toward their parked car. Before passing by the camera, the Singham Again actress playfully touched the camera.

Meanwhile, Ranveer looked handsome as usual in his casual look with a white t-shirt stylish glasses and a matching cap.

Deepika Padukone's baby bump caught everyone's attention in the viral photo with Ranveer Singh

It was just a couple of days back, a candid photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sent fans into frenzy as the couple was seen disembarking from a ship. In the photo, DP was seen leading the way in a stunning brown long t-shirt that elegantly accentuated her growing baby bump.

Paired with classic blue jeans and trendy white sneakers, the actress tied her hair up in a bun and stylish sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked dashing as ever in an all-white ensemble, perfectly complementing Deepika's chic attire.

On the professional front, the classiest couple will be soon sharing the screen space in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff in important roles. In addition to this, Arjun Kapoor will be portraying the negative role.

The highly-anticipated film will release later this year on August 15, 2024.

