New York Knicks Injury Report: Will Jalen Brunson Play Against Pacers On May 8?

The New York Knicks can make back-to-back wins on home court against the Indiana Pacers and solidify their chances to qualify for the Conference finals. One of the key performers for them throughout the season and in game 1 was Jalen Brunson and the former Mavericks superstar is not on the injury list for game 2 in a huge relief to the Knicks fans. The Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson for the rest of the series after getting injured in the last game.

Jalen Brunson has taken the world of basketball by storm ever since he joined the New York Knicks and with each passing game, he keeps on creating new records. The former Dallas Mavericks man averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in the regular season as he looks to win his first NBA title.

Will Jalen Brunson Play Against the Indiana Pacers Tonight?

Jalen Brunson is not on the injury list for game 2 and that’s music to Knicks fans' ears after losing the likes of Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Mitchell Robinson, due to injuries. Brunson erupted against the Philadelphia 76ers as he averaged 35.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9 assists per game in the 6 games. He continued his rich vein of form in game 1 against the Pacers as he scored 43 points, collected 6 rebounds, and dished out 6 assists to lead his team to victory. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Can Brunson Get 40 Points Again in a Playoff Game?

Jalen Brunson is creating his legacy with the Knicks as he keeps scoring 40 points for fun. The Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden will be hoping for another 40-point game from him and another win from the Knicks. Brunson has been the focal point of whatever good is with the Knicks' offense on the court. 40 points is not an easy task to achieve but with Brunson’s efficiency recently, it’s not something to bet against.

ALSO READ: Candace Parker-Jalen Brunson Controversy Explained: How WNBA Legend Riled Up Fans With Incorrect Statement on Knicks Star