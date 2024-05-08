Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1283: The Episode starts with Abhira tying the bandage on her forehead. Armaan comes and stares at her. He comes inside to help Abhira with the bandage.

Manisha asks Dadi to eat something. Vidya says since Abhira has come back, they feel insulted. Ruhi says it's hot, so maybe that’s why nobody is feeling hungry, she suggests making shikanji for everyone.

Ruhi notices Abhira coming out of the kitchen. She sings and dances and says that she is making shikanji for herself, so she decides to make it for everybody. Then she drinks it to prove she has not mixed anything with it. She pours it for everyone. Dadisa throws all the glasses on the floor and says anything that Abhira touches turns impure. They leave.

Ruhi tells Abhira that they are not her real family, so she cannot expect them to forgive every mistake she makes. Ruhi leaves. Dadi talks to Sanjay on call. She says she can’t wait till evening and asks him to bring Armaan home as well.

Abhira makes the food on the stove outside the house. Kiara, Krish, and Aryan bring the NGO kids with them. She makes kachori for them. Armaan and Sanjay come from outside. Other family members also gather. Abhira serves kachoris to the kids. Armaan smiles seeing them and Abhira offers him a kachori. Dadi asks Armaan to come inside as she has something important to discuss.

Abhira, Kiara, Krish, and Aryan dance with the kids. They try to cheer up Charu. On the other hand, Dadi gives Armaan the divorce papers. She says she can’t tolerate Abhira anymore in the house. Armaan says it would be unfair to Abhira as she had come only a day before after they insisted. He asks them to wait till Abhira recovers. Sanjay says they cannot wait and Abhira is fine.

Ruhi asks Armaan why he is not ready to sign the papers. Armaan tells them that he needs some time to think. Everyone gets shocked.

Outside, all the kids return to the NGO. Abhira asks Krish, Aryan, and Kiara to be with Charu. As they go inside, Vidya comes outside. Abhira holds her hand. Vidya asks her to let her go. Abhira says sorry and holds her hand again. She tells Vidya that if she cannot let her past go, she cannot move forward. She asks him to forgive Madhav and save their relationship.

Vidya raises her hand to slap Abhira. Armaan stops her and says Abhira doesn’t deserve her slap. Armaan scolds her for interfering between Madhav and Vidya. Abhira says she is their daughter and she has the right to do so. Armaan tells her that Vidya doesn’t consider her as a daughter. Abhira says she considers them her parents, and even if they don’t, Armaan brought her into the house as his wife, and she can exercise that right.

Armaan tells her that he is snatching that right away from her and hands over the divorce paper. Madhav, Manisha, and Manoj get shocked. Kaveri smiles. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

