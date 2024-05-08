Did you know Nadeem-Shravan backed out from Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar because they didn’t want Kajol in it?

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Baazigar is considered one of the most iconic cult classics. Directed by filmmaker duos Abbas-Mustan, the movie was released in 1993. Made on a mere budget of Rs 4 crores, the film went on to gross over Rs 30 crores. But did you know there was someone who didn’t want Kajol in the movie?

For the unversed, Baazigar was one of the first few films of Kajol. She made her debut with 1992’s Bekhudi and this Shah Rukh Khan film was released a year later. Unknown to many, the movie was initially supposed to have the music of Nadeem-Shravan but they backed out from the movie for a strange reason.

Why were Nadeem-Shravan replaced by Anu Malik in Baazigar?

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Abbas-Mustan revealed that the veteran music composers chose to leave the project because of their differences with Tanuja and her daughter Kajol. Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla shared, "Nadeem-Shravan used to know us very well. We went and met them and discussed about the film. The reason why they opted out of the film, we can't clearly remember."

It was Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla who went on to spill the tea and reveal that Nadeem-Shravan had some personal issues with Kajol and Tanuja ji. He said, “They asked us if we can change the female lead. We refused because we had already committed to her. We had finalized Kajol and she had also signed the contract.” When Abbas-Mustan told the duo, “Picture banege toh Kajol toh rahege he (If the film will be made, Kajol will star in it), they responded with, ‘Toh hum nahi rahege (Then we will not do the film).”

Nadeem-Shravan were later replaced by Anu Malik who created one such music album for Baazigar that the listeners still adore.

Several reports suggest that Nadeem-Shravan were the first few people who introduced Kajol to the industry and recommended her to several producers. It is being said that during one of their visit to Kajol’s home, they were allegedly insulted by Tanuja’s behavior. This made the duo cut all ties with the Mukherjee family.

