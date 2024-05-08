Who Are Kelly Clarkson’s Parents? Exploring Personal Life of the Stronger Singer

Every family has its own fun and struggling days. And same is with Kelly Clarkson’s parents and their little family.

While her fans have enjoyed the tracks over the years, the Grammy Award winner has been open about the struggles that she faced while growing up. She is the daughter of Jeanne Taylor and dad Stephen Clarkson, however at a young her father left her.

During an appearance on the talk show Skavlan, the Because of You singer stated that she worked towards the broken relationship with her dad and that she even pushed herself to repair their connection “a few times.”

To learn more about the The Voice alum, read on and dive deep into her life.

Stephen left when Kelly was 6 years old

Kelly Clarkson was born on April 24, 1982. She is the youngest in the family and has three siblings.

When she was just 6 years old, Kelly Clarkson's parents parted ways, as her father, Stephen Clarkson had left her and the family, and decided to move to California.

While the other members of the Clarkson family were left behind by Stephen, the Since U Been Gone singer's older brother, Jason chose to move in with his father in California.

Similarly, Kelly’s older sister Alyssa shifted to her aunt's place, leaving Kelly the only child to live with her mom, Jeanne, an English teacher.

Her mother later remarried and the family was grown by five more children.

Stephen and Kelly were estranged

As she was very young when Kelly Clarkson's parents separated, the singer has been candid about her relationship with Stephen. Talking about her father, the singer stated during her Skavlan appearance that she had gotten used to his absence around her.

The artist further added that she has “never really been in touch with him.”

She further went on to say that people go “‘Awww,’ but it’s not really that situation if you don’t grow up with it.”

Kelly Clarkson also said that she had tried to get in touch with her father “a few times,” on her older brother, Jason’s behalf, as he “always wanted everybody to come together.”

However, this didn't go well. If you ask what did Kelly Clarkson's dad do to her? Here’s the truth.

Kelly found out that her father used to come up with a toxic situation every time she used to get in touch with him, so further in the future, she decided to stop making such efforts for good.

Stephen's absence helped Kelly build strong self-worth

Kelly Clarkson stated during her interview that her repeated attempts to build a bond with her father, made her feel humiliated. However, this even taught her to know her worth.

While talking on Skavlan, about the topic of Kelly Clarkson's parents, she stated, “You keep trying, and you think, "You know what, I shouldn’t have to work this hard for someone to love (me),” calling the whole situation “ridiculous.”

With time, the Catch My Breath singer looked at the situation and felt that her father wasn’t “capable” of having a loving relationship.

Stephen died in 2018

Although the journey of Kelly Clarkson's parents wasn’t as happy as other couples, the artist was quiet for a long time after, Stephen, her dad had died.

The first time she opened up about her loss was during her Forbes interview in February 2019, where Kelly stated that Stephen had died “months ago.”

And even though she didn't have a strong bond with her dad, the Piece by Piece singer stated, "It's like a loss on a lot of different levels,” also saying that she gets too emotional when she sings the last part of the aforementioned song.

Now that the singer has become a mother she added, "It's just the sense of loss that I just don't know if I'll ever not feel just because ... I'm a mom of two kids that aren't even from my womb that I still couldn't imagine treating the way that I was."

Jeanne is a teacher

As Jeanne Taylor was the one among Kelly Clarkson's parents, who put efforts to raise her, the artist introduced her, as her “favorite teacher” on her talk show.

During the September 2019 appearance of her mom, Kelly Clarkson stated to the audience, “My mom is a teacher, and I always brag on that.”

The two were seen sitting together on stage when the A Moment Like This singer also called her mom “the greatest teacher ever.”

Talking about Jeanne’s skills and dedication towards her work, Kelly stated, “I’ve seen her in action when I was a kid — she is so great and spends her own time, her own money,” also adding that her mother “really went above and beyond.”

When Jeanne was asked what inspired her to choose this career path and become a teacher, she replied that it was the many teachers she had met in her life.

Recalling her good old days, Kelly Clarkson’s mother said, “As I was growing up I had good teachers, and I had some that were not so good.”

She went on to add that she had “learned wonderful things” from the teachers who were good to her, while also taking a few tips from the ones who were “rude” and “mean” about how not to act as a teacher.

Jeanne recalled that at the start of her career, she had thought, “I don’t ever want to be that way,” as she wanted the kids to “come to school,” she wanted “them to love learning,” but most importantly, Jeanne wanted the kids to become “lifelong learners.”

To make the process of learning fun-filled, Kelly’s mom embarked on the journey of the teaching profession.

Kelly learned perseverance from her mother

During her 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Kelly Clarkson revealed that one of the most important lessons in her life that she has learned is from her mother.

The lesson is nothing but to "just persevere." Recalling the events in her life, Kelly said, "When (my parents) divorced, I ended up with my mom, and she put herself through college."

She then added that she went “to some of her classes with her,” and this is where she “watched her push through so many hurdles.”

The singer also stated that her mother “taught me you can do hard things, to never quit."

