'It’s been so long since I had one': Park Min Young on her reward vacation with Marry My Husband co-stars Na In Woo, and more

Marry My Husband, the tvN K-drama wrapped up its final episode on February 20 with high viewership ratings, garnering exceptional popularity across the globe. Weeks after the last broadcast, the hyped revenge drama continues to be on the news with its sensational cast lineup and compelling narrative.

Amidst the existing buzz, recently, the impressive actors of the drama including the leading couple Park Min Young and Na In Woo were spotted on their way to the much-awaited reward vacation.

Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young on her reward vacation with Na In Woo and others

While asked about the earned vacation, Park Min Young excitedly responded, “It’s been quite long since I have gone on a reward vacation, and it feels unreal to me. But I’m very thrilled because this would be my first trip since the coronavirus epidemic.”

Earlier, in February, the representatives from Marry My Husband’s production team announced that Park Min Young confirmed her attendance for the reward vacation in Vietnam. The remaining cast including Na In Woo, Song Ha Yoon, Lee Yi Kyung, and Choi Gyu Ri were reported to coordinate their individual schedule, while BoA reportedly couldn’t attend because of her pre-set engagements.

On March 10, Na In Woo, Park Min Young, and Lee Yi Kyung were spotted at Incheon International Airport, leaving for their vacation. Sometime after, the trio was reported to safely land in Vietnam.

More about Marry My Husband

The much-loved drama Marry My Husband has soared high in viewership charts since its premiere on January 1, 2024.

The intricate narrative of this drama revolves around a cancer patient Kang Ji Won, who is betrayed by her husband Park Min Hwan, and her childhood best friend Jung Soo Min. As she catches the duo red-handed while committing adultery, Kang Ji Won gets embroiled in their wrath. What follows is a tragic death of her. But she wakes up 10 years earlier and is set to avenge her wrongful death with the help of her boss at the office, Yoo Ji Hyuk. As the fierce protagonist fights against the vicious Jung Soo Min and Park Min Hwan, the flower of romance blooms between her and Yoo Ji Hyuk, adding to the depth of the narrative.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim fame Park Min Young stars as Kang Ji Won, while Mr. Queen actor Na In Woo transforms into the benevolent Yoo Ji Hyuk.

Amongst the antagonist characters, Welcome to Waikiki star Lee Yi Kyung shines as Park Min Hwan, and Fight for My Way actress Song Ha Yoon captivates the audience as the cunning Jung Soo Min. Queen of K-pop BoA also makes a significant appearance as the wicked Oh Yu Ra, in the last few episodes of this hit drama.

