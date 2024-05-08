Shoojit Sircar announces release date of Abhishek Bachchan starrer on Piku anniversary; film to hit theaters on THIS date

National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the industry. He has directed several super-hit films to date. A few months ago, the director announced that his next project will have Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

Today, May 8, on the 9th anniversary of his hit film Piku, Shoojit announced the release date of Abhishek Bachchan starrer.

Abhishek Bachchan starrer depicting father-daughter story will release in November

As per a report from PTI, Shoojit Sircar announced the release date of his next project starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film will hit the theaters on November 15, 2024. The upcoming film is going to portray the relationship of a father and a daughter like Piku.

He said in a statement, "The father-daughter relationships really special. They have their own set of awkwardness & challenges. Also, I feel it's one of the least discussed or represented relationships, which has a lot of scope for beautiful stories. Piku was one such story with which I could immediately connect and I could present it with so much."

Shoojit further added that like Piku, his next project also revolves around a sweet bond between a father and daughter and will make the audience travel on their emotional journey. "We are ready to bring this heartwarming story in front of audiences globally in theatres on November 15th, 2024," he said.

First look of Abhishek Bachchan's untitled film directed by Shoojit Sircar out

A few weeks ago, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared the first glimpse of his next untitled film directed by Shoojit Sircar. In the video, the actor can be seen talking to his phone while walking on a road.

The official handle of Films Rising Sun shared the video as well and gave a sneak peek into what the film is about. Their caption read, "Shoojit Sircar's next is a heartwarming tale about 'celebration of life' in its everyday ordinary chaos! It is an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who rekindle their precious bond while they navigate through life's challenges."

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

On the professional front, Abhishek was last seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer in 2023. The film, also starring Saiyami Kher, follows the story of a cricket prodigy who achieves success despite losing an arm. It met with positive reviews and was a moderate commercial success.

