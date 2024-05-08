Why Did Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev's UFC Fight Get Canceled? Find Out

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland lost his championship at this year's first pay-per-view UFC 297. Tarzan defended his championship for the first against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis blew the roof with their extraordinary performance. Both the fighters fought for all five rounds, and during the chaotic fight, Strickland busted his head and got wide open during the match.

Judges scored the match in favor of Dricus Du Plessis, and he was crowned as the new UFC middleweight champion.

Strickland is returning to the Octagon this summer and will face Paulo Costa in the co-main event at UFC 302, Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier pay-per-view.

Recently, the coach Sean Strickland revealed that UFC was interested in booking Strickland against undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev at a Saudi Arabia event.

Speaking with SportsKeeda, coach Eric Nicksick revealed, "I know the UFC was hoping for maybe Khamzat, but I don't think Sean can travel to Saudi Arabia or something; I'm not 100% sure. But I know Khamzat's name was possibly kicked around. Khamzat will be a big draw in Saudi, and that fight is more about location than it was about the opponent, in my opinion."

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the upcoming rising stars of UFC. He has a perfect undefeated record of 13 wins and no losses. The 30-year-old last stepped inside the UFC Octagon at UFC 294, where he was initially supposed to face Paulo Costa.

Unfortunately, Costa pulled out from the fight due to staff infection, and former UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman stepped in and fought Khamzat on short notice. The Nigerian Nightmare gave Borz a battle to remember and it was a close fight between elite fighters.

Now, the Russian fighter is gearing up to return inside the Octagon. Khamzat is set to face former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night: Saudi Arabia this summer, on June 22, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

If Khamzat Chimaev manages to stop former champion Robert Whittaker, he will be one of the top championship contenders.