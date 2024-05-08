Triple H Reacts To Jey Uso’s WWE Theme Song Being Played During NBA Match

Jey Uso has been on a song in the past few months. Ever since he became a face, Rikishi’s son has been making waves in WWE. The fact that his popularity knows no bounds today can be gauged from the kind of appreciation he got in France’s LDLC arena at WWE Backlash on May 4.

The entire era was singing his theme song, with their phone screens held on top. In fact, more than anything, Jey Usos’ welcome by the fans in France has been a standout moment from the WWE’s pay-per-view event.

And now, even NBA fans seem to join the WWE fans to express their love for Jey Uso. It so happened that during the NBA match between Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic on May 5, Jey Uso’s theme started playing. It was basically the DJ playing the superstar’s song, and the fans knew exactly what to do.

Now, WWE CCO Triple H has reacted to the viral clip of NBA fans singing Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet’ song. Taking to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “All the way from WWE Backlash France to the NBA..Jey Uso’s aura always translates.”

Jey Uso being pushed for bigger matches

Seeing the massive appreciation of Jey Uso, the company has been pushing him for some big matches. He beat his brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40, and right after that he was pushed for the World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest at Backlash.

Even though he lost the match, which was supposed to be the case as Damian Priest’s other Judgement Day members, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor intervened, Jey Uso thanked the France’s crowd later for the love showered on him.



Jey Uso along with his brother Jimmy Uso has been part of the WWE since 2010. They entered WWE together, known as The Uso’s. They first started with FCW (now NXT) and then moved to the main roster in 2011. The duo hold the record for holding the WWE Tag Team Championship for a record of 622 days.

From July 2021 to 2023, Jey Uso along with Jimmy Uso were part of The Bloodline led by Roman Reigns. Jey Uso’s massive push came only after he turned face, and came out of the Bloodline, which is ultimately when the crowd started chanting for him. He might see himself star in some big matches in WWE in future.

