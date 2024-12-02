Min Hee Jin takes legal action against media outlet reporter, HYBE’s former CEO Park Ji Won and more

Min Hee Jin has recently announced that she will be taking strong legal action against a South Korean news outlet for a report claiming that she used NewJeans to attain freedom from HYBE. Moreover, she has also filed a complaint against HYBE’s former CEO Park Ji Won and Chief Public Relations Officer Park Tae Hee.

On December 2, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Dispatch released a report alleging that former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin used NewJeans as a stepping stone for her own endeavors. The outlet speculated that key events, including a live broadcast where NewJeans members called for Min Hee Jin’s reinstatement and Hanni’s participation in a National Assembly audit, were orchestrated by Min Hee Jin herself.

Additionally, the report claimed that during her tenure as a director at ADOR, Min Hee Jin held discussions with representatives from another company, implying potential ‘tampering’ by seeking external investors to secure NewJeans’ involvement in her plans.

Min Hee Jin’s representatives responded to the report by filing a complaint with the Yongsan Police Station against Dispatch reporters. The complaint accuses them of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, citing alleged intrusive actions related to information and communications networks.

Advertisement

Previously, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed Min Hee Jin’s injunction to be reinstated as ADOR’s CEO. Following that, she resigned from her position as internal director of ADOR on November 20, 2024.

On November 28, 2024, NewJeans held an emergency press conference to address their concerns about their future with ADOR and HYBE. The group members officially confirmed their decision to leave the company, citing its failure to meet their demands. Earlier on NewJeans sent ADOR a legal notice demanding that the company address significant breaches of their exclusive contracts within 14 days. The group warned that failure to meet their demands would result in the termination of their contracts.

At the press conference, the members stated that the rectification period ended at midnight on November 28, 2024, and revealed that HYBE and ADOR appeared unwilling to implement reforms or consider their concerns. Minji announced that NewJeans’ exclusive contract with ADOR would officially terminate on November 29 at 12 AM KST.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Harbin Trailer: Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Park Jung Min, Jo Woo Jin and Jeon Yeo Been fight to end Japanese colonization; WATCH