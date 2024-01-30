MIRAE’s Jung Yubin allegedly caught red-handed selling a fan’s gift online; apologizes

Jang Yubin of MIRAE is receiving criticism for putting a gift from a fan up for sale as a used item on a secondhand marketplace app.

Fans caught Jung Yubin selling gifts from them online

Through a sequence of tweets that are now deleted, a MIRAE fan with the username @happy_sunday_x accused Jang Yubin of putting up for sale a DIESEL brand long-sleeved shirt they had gifted him, falsely asserting that he had purchased it. Allegedly, Jang Yubin's listing items stated, “Selling A DIESEL Long-Sleeved Shirt For KRW 150,000 (about USD 112). I bought it in Japan this fall for about KRW 280,000 (about USD 209). I washed it once, and the print peeled off a bit. So I haven’t worn it since. I was selling it cheap for that reason!”

The user also shared what appears to be direct messages (DMs) with Jang Yubin on the South Korean Bungae Jangtuh (secondhand marketplace) app. The seller's verification badge indicates the seller's name as Jang –bin, strongly suggesting that it is the idol himself.

In the captured conversation, the user sought an explanation from the seller, to which he apologized, expressing that he "didn't think things through" when putting the gifted item up for sale.

The fan conveyed their strong liking for Jang Yubin and expressed a willingness to understand the situation. In response, Jang Yubin explained that he had been grappling with various thoughts, especially with the year coming to an end, and he tends to cope with stress by indulging in shopping. He further mentioned feeling hesitant to ask his parents for money, leading him to impulsively list the item without considering the consequences. He concluded with a sincere apology for his actions.

Fans react to reports of Jung Yubin selling off gifts

While some of the fans are supporting Jung Yubin while a few are furious about his actions. Fans supporting Yubin wrote, “You gave it to him. It’s his. He can sell it if he wants. I don’t understand why you’re shaming him. Is it some sort of a sick and twisted fandom culture? It’s so bizarre.” Another fan wrote, “I mean… Personally, I can’t even get rid of what my friends give me. So I don’t understand how he could’ve tried to get rid of what his fan gave him. He shouldn’t have accepted it if he didn’t like it. I feel terrible for the person who gave it to him.” One more fan commented, “The problem is that I just got caught.. Actually, I wonder how they are holding on to everything they received.”

Fans who didn't like Yubin’s action said, “Isn’t it considered rude to sell gifts that people get from their friends? So for him to be selling one that he got from his fan?”. Another fan wrote, “Is this even real?! LMAO. Did he think he wouldn’t get caught? He should’ve at least put in the effort to sell it under someone else’s name. I’d be upset if a friend tried to sell off a gift that I got them. For him to be doing this to a fan… It’s the absolute lack of manners for me.”

Jang Yubin and DSP Media are yet to respond to the situation.

