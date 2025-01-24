MONSTA X's Joohoney discharged from military; watch artist's hilarious interaction with fans and staffs

MONSTA X's Joohoney got discharged from the mandatory 18-month military service on January 23 KST. A lot of fans gathered to welcome the artist back to his usual life. Overjoyed by their enthusiastic support, he shared delightful moments with the fans. But the highlight of the day was a surprising moment with the staff who came to pick up the K-pop idol from his military camp.

Joohoney struck a cool salute pose in his military outfit and posed happily for the fans and the paps. The fans kept cheering and calling him handsome. The MONSTA X member tried to hold on to the cool image until he couldn't resist the fans' praises anymore and ended up smiling shyly. A fanboy also screamed and asked Joohoney to make a heart pose, and the idol immediately fulfilled his wish.

Everything was going well until two men suddenly dragged Joohoney from the scene during his interaction with the fans. It took everyone by surprise, and the K-pop idol also looked a little taken aback at the beginning. Later, the men were revealed to be the staff members who were part of MONSTA X's variety show, MONMUKGO. They grabbed and pulled him to take him to the filming location of MONMUKGO quickly. The entire incident was a hilarious event to witness. Fans even jokingly called it 'kidnapping'.

Some fans expressed their concern regarding the artist's starting on with his scheduled activities right after completing the military training. An X user wrote, "They took him straight to work real quick." Another commented, "Damn didn't even let Bro breathe." "Didn’t even let his freedom marinate for 5 minutes, imm crying dnsnsjajjsjs," wrote a third.

On the same day, Joohoney repaid the fans' love by treating them through his performance of viral Instagram reel challenges on songs like aespa's Whiplash, Lee Hi's H.S.K.T., and Tyler, The Creator's Sticky. Fans expressed excitement at the artist being back to his social media activities.

