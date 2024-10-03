MONSTA X's Kihyun shares OT6 PICS including Hyungwon as group reunites for Minhyuk's military discharge

MONSTA X's Minhyuk was discharged from the military on October 3. All the members reunited for the occasion and received Minhyuk as he was discharged. Currently, Hyungwon, Kihyun and Joohoney are also fulfilling their mandatory military service but came to celebrate Minhyuk's discharge. Members Kihyun and Joohoney also shared pictures of all 6 members together on their social media.

On October 3, MONSTA X's Kihyun took to Instagram and shared a picture of all six members together as they gathered to mark Minhyuk's military discharge. While Hyungwon was not present initially, the picture revealed that he joined the group later. Joohoney also shared the photos on his Instagram story. The members showered their love and appreciation for MONSTA X and Minhyuk. See the pictures below.

MONSTA X's official channel had announced the upcoming fan meet Let's GO!5rae earlier this week. The fan meeting would celebrate member Minhyunk's discharge from his mandatory military service. the fan meeting will take place on October 6 at the Yes24 Live Hall from 1 pm to 5 pm KST.

MONSTA X is a popular K-pop group who made their debut in May 2015 with their first extended playlist Trespass. The group was formed through the survival show No Mercy. Members currently include Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. Foremer member Wonho parted ways with the group in 2019.

They are known for their powerful performances, dynamic choreography, and versatile music style blending hip-hop, pop, and EDM, and hence Monsta X has gained international fame. Their hits like Shoot Out, Love Killa, and Beautiful showcase their edgy concept, vocal prowess and versatility.

Monsta X has successfully expanded their reach globally, with English-language albums and tours, solidifying their position as one of K-pop’s leading acts.

Joohoney, Kihyun and Hyungwon are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Shownu and Minhyuk have completed their service.

