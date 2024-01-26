Moonbin's birth anniversary: SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, ASTRO's MJ, Sanha, Jinjin, VIVIZ members and more remember idol

In a poignant tribute to the late Moonbin on January 26, friends, including SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and DK, VIVIZ’ Umji and SinB, and Moonbin's fellow ASTRO members, gathered to celebrate what would have been his 26th birthday by international reckoning. With heartfelt messages and cherished photos, they collectively honor Moonbin's memory on this significant day, marking the first birth anniversary since his passing.

1. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO paid tribute to Moonbin on his birthday by sharing a cover of Love is Gone along with a heartfelt letter. Taking to Instagram Stories, Cha Eun Woo expressed gratitude for Moonbin's presence in his dreams, extending warm birthday wishes with a touching message: "Thank you for appearing in my dreams. Happy birthday, Bin Bin."

2. ASTRO’s Sanha

Sanha from ASTRO celebrated Moonbin's birthday by sharing a poignant post. Posting a photo of the moon, he captioned it with "Twenty-four, twenty-six," denoting their ages. Another picture featured Sanha with Moonbin, accompanied by a heartfelt message, "Happy birthday, hyung." Additionally, Sanha praised Cha Eun Woo's cover, expressing, "It's really nice, hyung."

3. ASTRO’s MJ

In heartfelt words, ASTRO's MJ penned a birthday message for Moonbin, expressing, "Happy birthday, our Bin. I cherish you, miss you, my dongsaeng^^ With love, MJ~hyung."

4. ASTRO’s JinJin

In a heartfelt message, ASTRO's JinJin extended birthday wishes to Moonbin, saying, "Happy birthday, Bin!! Hehe. Hope you're doing well. Today, I miss you even more!! Hyung is living passionately, thinking you're watching haha. Are you eating and resting well? Have seaweed soup today. Regret not taking more photos together. Spend the day happily. Love you, my dongsaeng." On Instagram, he added, "I love you, miss you."

5. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

To mark Moonbin's birthday, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan shared a cake photo featuring their '98-line friends. Alongside, he expressed gratitude to Woozi for "What Kind of Future" with a screenshot, writing, "Thank you, hyung."

6. SEVENTEEN’s Woozi

Fulfilling a promise, SEVENTEEN's Woozi released What Kind of Future on Moonbin's birthday, introducing which, Woozi wrote, "No matter what kind of future, we'll never forget your smile filled with love."

7. SEVENTEEN’s DK

On Instagram stories, SEVENTEEN's DK penned a birthday message, saying, "Bin, happiest of birthdays. Wishing you warmth and joy on your special day.”

8. MONSTAX’s I.M

On the shared birthday with Moonbin, MONSTA X's I.M posted a moonlit photo, expressing, "We used to call each other on this day, but today feels different. The weather's cold. I hope you're well. Missing you a lot. Happy birthday."

9. VIVIZ’ SinB and Umji

Joining the '98-line camaraderie, VIVIZ's SinB shared a cake photo and extended a unique greeting with her hand near the moon. Umji expressed, "You're 27 in Korean reckoning now. Let's keep aging together. Happy birthday, Bin. Missing you a lot! Wishing your next birthday is warmer."

10. Weki Meki

In remembrance of Moonbin's 27th birthday, Weki Meki's Choi Yoojung expressed, "Always missing you. I don't celebrate just because you visit my dreams. I've known your birthday—you know that, right?" Ji Suyeon shared, "The moon is pretty today. Happy birthday." Sei used a moon emoji along with Woozi's song What Kind of Future for Moonbin, and Rina also posted a photo of the same song.

