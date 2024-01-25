ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo mesmerizes fans with instrumental cover of Love is Gone ahead of solo debut

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, entering the realm of solo artistry, enchants fans with a captivating instrumental rendition of Love is Gone by SLANDER and Dylan Matthew, heightening excitement for his imminent solo debut. As anticipation builds, Cha Eun Woo gears up for his inaugural solo concert, Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, scheduled for February 17 in Seoul, promising an enthralling experience for his dedicated audience.

Cha Eun Woo shares keyboard cover of Love Is Gone

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, on the brink of his solo debut, captivates fans with a mesmerizing instrumental cover of Love is Gone. Shared on Instagram on January 25, the keyboard rendition showcased Cha Eun Woo's musical prowess in a warm white setting. Donning a casual yet stylish ensemble of a grey t-shirt and black bottoms, he flaunted his signature long black locks. The intimate performance not only revealed his instrumental skills but also heightened anticipation for his upcoming solo endeavors. As fans eagerly await Cha Eun Woo's solo debut, his musical talents continue to shine, promising an exciting chapter in his artistic journey.

All you need to know about Cha Eun Woo’s upcoming solo debut

Cha Eun Woo, the multi-talented ASTRO member and accomplished actor, is poised for a remarkable solo career, showcasing his versatility in music and acting. With his recent role in MBC's A Good Day to be a Dog completed, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming series, Wonderful World, set to premiere in March.

The spotlight shines on his highly anticipated solo debut album, slated for release in the first half of 2024. After eight years with ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo is venturing into a solo journey, a milestone celebrated by his dedicated fan base. The excitement peaks as he plans to unveil the album's songs for the first time during his inaugural fan-con at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on February 17, amplifying the anticipation for this significant debut.

Beyond his musical pursuits, Cha Eun Woo is embarking on a comprehensive Asia fan-con tour, titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute, spanning countries like Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and more throughout the year. His commitment to delivering diverse and captivating performances affirms his status as a dynamic entertainer in the realms of K-pop and K-drama. Fans worldwide eagerly await the unfolding chapters of Cha Eun Woo's solo journey.

