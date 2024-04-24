MONSTA X's I.M prepares for first world tour OFF THE BEAT across 18 cities, says 'Expect the unexpected'

MONSTA X's I.M gears up for his first-ever world tour, OFF THE BEAT! As the youngest member of the group, I.M is taking an unconventional approach to this exciting journey across 18 cities. With insights into his preparations and the recent release of his third solo EP, OFF THE BEAT promises to be a tour filled with surprises and unforgettable performances.

MONSTA X's I.M is gearing up for an electrifying adventure with his first-ever world tour, OFF THE BEAT, spanning 18 cities. Recently, he delved into his journey of self-discovery and musical exploration, sharing insights into his preparations for the tour and his latest EP release sharing the same title.

Reflecting on his musical journey, I.M incorporates unconventional themes, mirroring his personal growth and artistic evolution. With tracks like Ain't Nobody delving into feelings of being lost, I.M's introspective approach promises an intimate connection with his audience. With a blend of jazz, R&B, and hip-hop influences, his music exudes a cozy yet captivating vibe, resonating strongly with audiences worldwide.

For I.M, each city on the tour represents a unique vibe and energy, inspiring him to adapt and connect with fans on a deeper level. He expressed anticipation and excitement to experience nostalgia for his solo performances upon returning to Boston, a city close to his heart, reminiscing on childhood memories at a place he once called home.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, I.M shared he is most excited to meet his fans in each city he visits and greet them in their native ways. The LURE singer also shared he is preparing dynamic live performances, promising unexpected moments on stage. He said,

I’m an unpredictable man, so fans can expect the unexpected from me. Every stage will be a unique experience. MONSTA X's I.M

When asked about MONSTA X’s reaction and support to his solo ventures, I.M shared that though they haven’t been able to speak much due to the members’ military enlistments, they do cheer him up a lot and he hopes to share his solo experience with the members soon.

I.M is set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour OFF THE BEAT in May, 2024

MONSTA X's I.M is set to make history with his inaugural solo world tour, OFF THE BEAT kicking off in May 2024. The tour will see the dynamic rapper and vocalist captivating audiences across 18 cities worldwide, starting from Seoul and spanning major European, North American, and Asian destinations.

The tour will kick off in Seoul before taking fans on a journey through major European cities, followed by a North American leg, and concluding in Asia. As the sole member of MONSTA X to venture into a global solo adventure, I.M aims to captivate audiences with his charisma, explosive energy, and genre-defying artistry.

With performances slated in 18 cities worldwide, fans can expect I.M to showcase his distinctive storytelling live on stage. Tickets for the general public go on sale on April 29 at 10 am PDT and 8 am EDT, with a presale available on April 26 for those with the presale code.

MONSTA X’s I.M released his third EP OFF THE BEAT on April 3

MONSTA X’s I.M unveiled his third EP, OOFF THE BEAT, on April 3, marking another milestone in his ambitious solo artist journey. The EP features six new tracks, each weaving a unique story and incorporating a blend of hip-hop, soul, R&B, and bossa/Latin music elements. Through his music, I.M continues to defy stereotypes, offering listeners a glimpse into his unconventional musical worldview.

The focus track, LURE, stands out as a testament to I.M's musical versatility, combining punchy beats with Latin-inspired guitar sounds. With introspective lyrics exploring themes of temptation and allure, I.M invites listeners on a captivating musical journey.

Watch I.M’s music video for LURE here;

Each song on the EP reveals different facets of I.M's identity and daily life, from the self-confidence exuded in Bust it to the late-night allure of X0. With OFF THE BEAT, I.M showcases his distinctive self-storytelling style, solidifying his position as a dynamic and innovative artist in the K-pop scene.

